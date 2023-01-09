Arts Center of the Grand Prairie announces new spring classes

Special to The

Banner-News

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie is pleased to announce up-coming classes for Spring 2023 for adults at the Art Center of the Grand Prairie. Registration information and dates may be found on our website at www.grandprairiearts.com.

Senior Art 65 will meet from 3:00 to 5:00 on January 12th, February 16th and March 16th. Additional dates to follow. Tuition is $5.00 and the class is open to anyone over 65 years young to come and enjoy Fellowship and create your own Masterpiece with our artist/teachers.

Our Adult Ceramics class will resume classes starting January 12th & 19th, February 2nd & 9th, March 2nd & 9th, April 6th & 13th, and May 4th and 11th. All classes begin at 6:30. Registration for all classes is simple. Please visit us online and or simply send us an email. Bring a friend and create art at Your Arts Center of the Grand Prairie!

In addition to the start of classes for adults the Arts Center is proud to announce the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts in divisions of Photography and Decorative Arts.

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023

Photography 2023

Adults / Youth

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts will be accepting entries in Photography for adults and children at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie.

Receive Entries January 20th – 12:00 – 5:00 / January 21st – 10:00 – 2:00

Exhibit Dates January 26th – February 23rd

Reception Date January 31st – 5:00 – 6:30

Pick-Up Dates February 24th – 10:00 – 4:00 / February 25th – 10:00 – 4:00

To Register please go to www.grandprairiearts.com

For further information please contact us at [email protected]