Arts center gets new director

The City of Lone Tree has appointed Leigh Chandler as executive director of the Lone Tree Arts Center. She had been LTAC marketing director since 2015, steadily building the numbers of subscribers and visitors, and was promoted to artistic director in June 2021. She has served as interim director for the past six months.

Postponement

The Colorado Cowboy Poetry Gathering, headquartered in Golden, has been a local fixture for several years. See coloradocowboygathering.com. The Gathering announced that it will postpone its 2023 performances until January 2024 “to save up a few more coins in the coffee can. There will be a summer concert in August, the group says. We will forward an announcement of that and wish the organization well … Contact if interested in a board position.

SCFD Grants announced

The tax-funded Scientific and Cultural Facilities District has announced grants. Arapahoe County: David Taylor Dance Company, Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, Littleton Town Hall Arts Center, Museum of Outdoor Arts, Colorado Opera Company (headquartered in Englewood). Douglas County: Parker Arts. Elbert County: Brink Literacy Project. Jefferson County: Athena Project, Opera Company, Chicano Arts and Humanities Council. Conifer: Stage Door, Control Group Productions. Evergreen: Childrens Choir, Evergreen Jazz Festival, Fiesta CO Dance Company, Foothills Art Center, Ovation West Performing Arts.

Dance

Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, presents the SALT Contemporary Dance Company at 7:30 pm Oct. 29. 303-987-7845, lakewood.org/Government/Departments/Community-Resources/Arts-and-Culture/Lakewood-Cultural-Center.

Aurora Fox

“Futurity,” a new folk musical, will be directed by outgoing executive producer Helen R. Murray, joined by music director Angela Steiner and Choreographer Patrick Mueller. The cast also acts as the band, playing a myriad of instruments, led by Adrienne Leigh Robinson as Inventor Ada Lovelace and Nick Vlachos as soldier Julian Munroe. October 7-30. 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 303-739-1970, aurorafox.org.

Buntport

“Coyote, Badger, Rattlesnake” plays through Oct. 15 at Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver. Friday, Saturday at 7:30 pm Sunday: 3 pm Masks requested. See buntport.com.

Comedy

“Capitol Comedy” (formerly known as Capitol Steps, will perform at 7:30 pm Oct 17 at the Newman Center, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver. Tickets for Newman Center Presents events: newmancenterpresents.com. 303-871-7720 .

Symphony

The Littleton Symphony, conducted by Catherine Sailer, will present a concert called “Celestial Beauty” on Oct. 21 at 7:30 pm at Littleton United Methodist Church, 5894 S. Datura St., Littleton. Tickets: littletonsymphony.org, 303-933-6824.

Stories on Stage

Season tickets are available for the Stories on Stage season or singly: storiesonstage.com. 303-494-0523. “The Banned Books Club” is at 7 pm Sept. 15 at Su Teatro, 727 Santa Fe Drive, Denver and in a virtual Premiere at 7 pm Sept. 15. Stories from challenged books, commemorating Banned Books Week. Ticket information: 303-494-0523 or storysonstage.org.

Jerry Camp

Jerry Camp’s “I Still Believe Tour” will be at Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd., Highlands Ranch, at 7 pm Oct. 11. Tickets: 855-484-1991 or platformtickets.com. ($24, $29.)