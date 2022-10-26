Arts calendar published Oct. 26, 2022 – West Central Tribune

Willmar, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., Oct. 29, 10am, Barn Theatre; The Hayloft Players present “Once Upon a Crime, the Trial of Goldilocks.”

Bird Island, Oct. 28-29, 7 pm, Oct. 30 2 pm, Bird Island Campus stage; students grades 5-12 from BOLD School, BLHS School, and St. Mary’s School present “Newsies”; adults $7, students $5, available at the door.

Granite Falls, Oct. 28-29, 5 pm doors open, 6 pm show and dinner, The Rock; “Murder on the Yellowstone Trail” original Murder Mystery dinner theater to benefit Granite Falls Historical Society and Granite Area Arts Council. Costume contest with prizes for 1920s-era and contemporary themed costumes. Tickets $50 adults, $40 age 10 and younger, available through Oct. 26 at www.granitefallsarts.org.

Dawson, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents “The OK Factor”; adults $20, students $5, call 320-312-2311 or purchase tickets at the door.

Willmar, Nov. 3-5, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Ridgewater College; Ridgewater College Theater presents “Radium Girls”; general admission, $5; doors open at 7 pm

Granite Falls, Nov. 5, 7;30 p.m., Granite Falls Lutheran Church; Prairie Arts Chorale, Singers of Southwestern Minnesota, present “Sunrise, Sunset” Exploring songs that Capture Moments of day and night, warm bright days and cool calm nights. While we live day by day, this concert will seek to renew your Joy in life’s little moments that we often take for granted. Tickets $15 at the door, ages 18 and under admitted free.

Spicer, Nov. 6, 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church; Prairie Arts Chorale, Singers of Southwestern Minnesota, present “Sunrise, Sunset” Exploring songs that Capture Moments of day and night, warm bright days and cool calm nights. While we live day by day, this concert will seek to renew your Joy in life’s little moments that we often take for granted. Tickets $15 at the door, ages 18 and under admitted free.

Willmar, Nov. 10-12, 7 pm, Nov. 13, 1 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School presents the fall musical “Aida.” Tickets available on the school website.

Willmar, Nov. 19, 7 to 9:30 pm, Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Willmar, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., WEAC; West Central Concert Series presents pianist David Osborne, Performing romantic, classical, jazz, pop, inspirational, patriotic, and Broadway show tunes. Tickets $20 adult, $5 students, at the door. Season tickets available online.

New London, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., New London-Spicer High School; the Cat PAC Performance Series presents The Shaun Johnson big band experience Christmas show; all tickets $30, available at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales.

Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. SW, Willmar

Benson High School, 1400 Montana Ave, Benson

Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island

BOLD School, 110 9th St. S., Bird Island

Faith Lutheran Church, 310 Medayto Dr., Spicer

Granite Falls Lutheran Church, 350 9th Ave, Granite Falls

KK Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls

Lakeside Ballroom, 180 Lake Shore Dr. S., Glenwood

Litchfield Opera House, 136 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield

Memorial Auditorium, 601 Ninth St., Dawson

New London-Spicer High School, Corner of Highway 9 and County Road 40, New London

Ridgewater College, 2101 15th Ave. NW, Willmar

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall

WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. SW, Willmar

Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. SW, Willmar

Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 NE, Willmar

Willmar High School, corner of Civic Center Dr. and County Road 9, Willmar