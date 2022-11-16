Arts calendar published Nov. 16, 2022 – West Central Tribune

Willmar, Nov. 19, 7 to 9:30 pm, Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Willmar, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., WEAC; West Central Concert Series presents pianist David Osborne, Performing romantic, classical, jazz, pop, inspirational, patriotic and Broadway show tunes. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students, and available at the door. Season tickets available online.

New London, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., New London-Spicer High School; the Cat PAC Performance Series presents The Shaun Johnson big band experience Christmas show; all tickets $30, available at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales.

Prairie Winds Concert Band

Willmar, Nov. 20, 2 p.m., WEAC; The Prairie Winds Concert Band presents its fall concert, “Composers old and new.” Tickets available at the door, adults $10, ages 18 and under free.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’

Willmar, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 7 p.m., Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 2pm; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theater presents “Miracle on 34th Street”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 am to 4 pm Wednesdays through Fridays. Season tickets available.

Dawson, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents “Dennis and the D’s”; adults $20, students $5, call 320-312-2311 or purchase tickets at the door.

Willmar, Dec. 5, 6 pm, Brau Performing Arts Center, Willmar High School music department presents the holiday band concert.

Willmar, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents the holiday Orchestra concert.

New London, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church; the West Central Singers present “In Winter’s Time,” songs of the season and sing-a-longs; tickets $10 adults, children and students free, available at the door.

Willmar, Dec. 11, 4 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church; the West Central Singers present “In Winter’s Time,” songs of the season and sing-a-longs; tickets $10 adults, children and students free, available at the door.

Willmar, Dec. 12, 6 and 7:30 pm, Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents two identical holiday choir concerts.

Litchfield Area Male Chorus

Litchfield, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Litchfield Christian Church; Litchfield Area Male Chorus presents its winter concert, “Let All Men Sing”; Freewill donation.

Willmar, Dec. 17, 7 to 9:30 pm, Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Benson, Dec. 6, 4 p.m., Performing Arts Center; the Benson Arts Council presents “The Nutcracker Ballet” by the Continental Ballet Company. Adults $20, students $10 in advance, $25 and $15 at the door, available online at vancoevents.com/us/eventlist/bensonpublicschools.

Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. SW, Willmar

Benson High School, 1400 Montana Ave, Benson

Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island

KK Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls

Lakeside Ballroom, 180 Lake Shore Dr. S., Glenwood

Litchfield Christian Church, 312 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield

Litchfield Opera House, 136 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield

Memorial Auditorium, 601 Ninth St., Dawson

New London-Spicer High School, Corner of Highway 9 and County Road 40, New London

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall

WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. SW, Willmar

Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. SW, Willmar

Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 NE, Willmar

Willmar High School, corner of Civic Center Dr. and County Road 9, Willmar