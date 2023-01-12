Arts calendar published Jan. 11, 2023 – West Central Tribune

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, Jan. 15, 3 p.m., WEAC; The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents “Viva la France,” featuring Minnesota Orchestra cellist Pitnarry Shin. Tickets are $15 adults, 18 and under are free, and available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

Willmar, Jan. 21, 7 to 9:30 pm, Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Glenwood, Jan. 22, 3 to 6 pm, Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Winter Dance Club presents the Velvet Brass Band; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org

‘The Andrews Brothers’ auditions

Willmar, Jan. 23-24, 6:30 p.m., Barn Theatre; auditions for the musical “The Andrews Brothers,” production dates April 13-16, 20-23; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com .

Willmar, Feb. 2-4, 9-11, 7 pm, Feb. 5 and 12, 2 p.m., Barn Theatre; The Barn Theater presents “Wait until Dark”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 am to 4 pm Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets go on sale Jan. 11.

New London, Feb. 4, 7 p.m., New London-Spicer High School; the Cat PAC Performance Series presents Comedian Scott Novotny; all tickets $30, available at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales.

Dawson, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. Hilltop Bar, Grill and Event Center; The Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents Comedian Mike Brody, adults $20, students $10, available on the website dawsonboydartsmn.org

Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. SW, Willmar

Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island

Hilltop Bar, Grill and Event Center, 712 Oak St., Dawson

KK Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls

Lakeside Ballroom, 180 Lake Shore Dr. S., Glenwood

New London-Spicer High School, Corner of Highway 9 and County Road 40, New London

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall

WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. SW, Willmar

Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. SW, Willmar

Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 NE, Willmar

Willmar High School, corner of Civic Center Dr. and County Road 9, Willmar