Arts calendar published Dec. 14, 2022 – West Central Tribune

Litchfield Area Male Chorus

Litchfield, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Litchfield Christian Church; Litchfield Area Male Chorus presents its winter concert, “Let All Men Sing;” Freewill donation.

Sunburg, Dec. 17, 4 pm Hope Lutheran Church; The Sunburg Heritage Arts presents “Fiddle ‘n Christmas.” Guest artists Dempsey Schroeder and Maggie Harp will join 30 Sunburg area fiddlers playing Christmas carols, songs and fiddle tunes. Freewill donations.

Willmar, Dec. 17, 7 to 9:30 pm, Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

West Central Connection Chorus

Willmar, Dec. 18, 3 pm, Assembly of God Church; The West Central Connection Chorus presents “A Spectacular Christmas.” The concert of traditional Christmas songs performed in the a cappella Barbershop style will also feature the Broberg Family, Green Lake Bluegrass Band and “2701” Willmar High School choir. A Freewill offering will benefit the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf.

Benson, Dec. 6, 4 p.m., Performing Arts Center; the Benson Arts Council presents “The Nutcracker Ballet” by the Continental Ballet Company. Adults $20, students $10 in advance, $25 and $15 at the door, available online at vancoevents.com/us/eventlist/bensonpublicschools.

Prinsburg, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m., First Christian Reformed Church; The Dordt University Concert Choir will perform a wide variety of choral music including hymn arrangements, spirituals, classics and several compositions written within the last decade. Freewill donation.

Assembly of God Church, 3821 Abbott Dr. SE, Willmar

Benson High School, 1400 Montana Ave, Benson

Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island

First Christian Reformed Church, 106 Sixth St., Prinsburg.

Hope Lutheran Church, Sunburg

KK Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls

Litchfield Christian Church, 312 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall

WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. SW, Willmar

Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. SW, Willmar

Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 NE, Willmar