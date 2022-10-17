Arts Calendar: Oct. 21-28 – Portland Press Herald

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 10/21

14th annual Yarmouth Art Festl: 10 a.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth. Through Saturday, 10/22. yarmouthartfestival.com.

Saturday 10/22

I heART Ocean: 1 p.m., JCA building, 1342 Congress St., Portland.

Sunday 10/23

Michael Kolster & Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: Noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Jan. 22. library.une.edu.

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December.

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Pulped Under Pressure: USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. On view to December, usm.maine.edu.

Running With Scissors 6×6 and Open Studios: Belleflower Brewing, 66 Cove St., Portland, through October. rwsartstudios.com.

“Scenes of Maine, An Annual Exhibition of Paintings”: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through October, richardboydartgallery.com.

Tom Paiement: “The Anxiety of Possibilities”: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. Through Oct. 29, greenhutgalleries.com.

Films

Friday 10/21

Oshima Brothers: Visual album premiere, 8 pm, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland.

PMA Films: “Vivre Sa Vie,” a Jean-Luc Godard film, 2 pm Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org.

PMA Films: “Weekend,” a Jean-Luc Godard film, 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland.

PMA Films: “Inside Out,” (Lauder Family Day screening): 2 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland.

Sunday 10/23

PMA Films: “No Time to Fail”: 2 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland.

Friday 10/28

Give Me Pity!: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. eventbrite.com.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Saturday 10/22

Family Saturday at the Museum of Art: 10 a.m., Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick: Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. “Snow in the Jungle” through Nov. 13, ideal for ages 4-9 and their families. $15.

Maine Historical Society – “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress”: Part II on view through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum: “Color Fields,” Joan Busing; “Generational Layers: Gerstenblatt-Berg Family Collage Portraits,” Paula Gerstenblatt; “Following the Light,” Judy Glickman Lauder, through Oct. 28.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Friday, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 10 am to 4 pm Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Tate House Museum: Tours on the hour 10 am to 3 pm Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 29, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks may be required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.

Victoria Mansion: 10 am to 3:50 pm to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.

Music

Friday 10/21

State Theater Presents: Blue Star Radiation, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Saturday 10/22

David Karl Roberts: 2 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland.

Maine Regiment All Age Drum & Bugle Corps: 10 a.m., Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post, 413 Broadway, South Portland.

Neighbor: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Nouveau Redneck: 8 p.m., O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

The Breakers: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Must be 18 or over with valid ID. auramain.com.

The Unlikely Candidates & Nox Holloway & Kenzo Cregan: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events (HOME), 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Monday 10/24

Tom Abbott: 4 p.m., Rising Tide Brewing Co., 103 Fox St., Portland.

Tuesday 10/25

Bess Jacques & The Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Fire & Grace: A Portland Bach Experience Salon: 6 p.m., Portland Art Gallery, 154 Middle St., Portland. portlandartgallery.com.

Noah Kahan: The Stick Season Tour: 8 p.m., State Theater, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Pierre Bensusan: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

Titus Andronicus: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org.

Verdi’s Requiem featuring Violins of Hope: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.

Wednesday 10/26

An Evening With Zach Nugent & The JG3: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Mania, The ABBA Tribute: 8 p.m., South Portland Auditorium, 637 Highland Ave., South Portland. spauditorium.wixsite.com.

Thursday 10/27

Damnationland: 7:45 p.m., State Theater, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Dirty Dancing in Concert: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. boxoffice.porttix.com.

The Magic Beans: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Friday 10/28

Dirty Cello: 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick.

Kitchen Dwellers & Daniel Donato – Galaxy Grass X Cosmic Country Tour: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Mali Obomsawin 6tet: “Sweet Tooth” Album Release Show – Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland.

Ongoing

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 pm first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 pm, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 pm to 12:30 am every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controllers; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Sunday Open Mic: 3-7 pm every Sunday, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“When We Were Young and Unafraid”: Through Oct. 23, Mad Horse Theater Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Make a reservation and pay after the performance, madhorse.com.

Friday 10/21

Folk Dance Brunswick: 6 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick.

“Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland.

Sunday 10/23

An Introduction to Flamenco Dance with Lindsey Bourassa: 3 pm, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org.

Monday 10/24

Halloween Dragonology Show: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org.

Monday of the Minds: A Community Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Tuesday 10/25

English Country Dance Group: 7 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick.

Wednesday 10/26

Farruquito: “Flamenco Íntimo”: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.

Ongoing

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

