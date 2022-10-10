Arts Calendar: Oct. 14-21 – Portland Press Herald

Exhibits/Galleries

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December.

Pulped Under Pressure: USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. On view to December, usm.maine.edu.

Running With Scissors 6×6 and Open Studios: Belleflower Brewing, 66 Cove St., Portland, through October. rwsartstudios.com.

“Scenes of Maine”: An Annual Exhibition of Paintings: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through October, richardboydartgallery.com.

Tom Paiement: “The Anxiety of Possibilities”: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. Through Oct. 29, greenhutgalleries.com.

Friday 10/14

Opening Reception for “The Morphing Medium”: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., A3, Portland.

Members’ Fall Show: 10 a.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport.

Portland Works photo exhibit honoring the Nobility of hard work: 10 am, UMVA Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland.

Thursday 10/20

Opening Lecture: Oceanic Masks Exhibition: 4:30 p.m., Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick.

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Film

Friday 10/14

Riotsville USA: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland.

Monday 10/17

A Tuba to Cuba: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland.

Friday 10/21

Oshima Brothers: Visual album premiere, 8 pm, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Merrill Film Society: watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick: Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. “Snow in the Jungle” through Nov. 13, ideal for ages 4-9 and their families. $15.

Maine Historical Society – “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress”: Part II on view through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum: “Color Fields,” Joan Busing; “Generational Layers: Gerstenblatt-Berg Family Collage Portraits,” Paula Gerstenblatt; “Following the Light,” Judy Glickman Lauder, through Oct. 28.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Friday, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 10 am to 4 pm Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Tate House Museum: Tours on the hour 10 am to 3 pm Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 29, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks may be required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.

Victoria Mansion: 10 am to 3:50 pm to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.

Music

Friday 10/14

Carnivale Bella Morte: 8 p.m., Gino’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland.

Halloweird with Drivetrain, One Hundred Thorns and Loki: 8 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland.

Hollywood Nights: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $19.50 to $25.50.

Mindy Smith: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland.

Music at the Museum: From Edinburgh to Mt. Vernon: Noon, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick.

International Open Mike: 7:30 p.m., songs and poetry, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland.

Peppa Pig: 6 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.

The Wolff Sisters & Dwight & Nicole & Palomino Motel: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius and Chris Smither: 8 pm, Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield.

Tommy & Saundra O’Sullivan Live: 7 pm, The Music Loft at Linden Lea, 655 Elmwood Road, Pownal.

Saturday 10/15

Cadenza Concerts: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot Street, Freeport.

Dan Blakeslee and the Calabash Club: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland.

Muddy Ruckus: 7 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland.

Pandelis Karayorgis Quartet “Cutout 4” – Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland.

Shred is Dead: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Sunday 10/16

An Evening With Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Wednesday 10/19

Austin Meade & ZZ Top: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.

The Violins of Hope: 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland.

US Marine Band, “The President’s Own”: 7:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham.

Thursday 10/20

Kim Lehmann, Viola: 12:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland.

Friday 10/21

Connor Garvey Music: 7:30 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Lulu Moss: 8 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland.

Mihali: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Ages 18 and over with valid ID.

Slothrust: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Ongoing

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guests: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 pm to 12:30 am every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controllers; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Sunday Open Mic: 3-7 pm every Sunday, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“When We Were Young and Unafraid”: Through Oct. 23, Mad Horse Theater Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Make a reservation and pay after the performance, madhorse.com.

Friday 10/14

A Comedy of Haunted History: 7:30 p.m., Bell Buoy Park, 72 Commercial St., Portland.

Folk Dance Brunswick: 6 p.m., 35 Union Street, Brunswick.

Thursday 10/20

“A Comedy of Errors”: 7:30 p.m., The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick.

Scottish Country Dance Classes: 6pm, Topsham Grange Hall, Pleasant St., Topsham.

Friday 10/21

“Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland.

Ongoing

Monday of the Minds: A Community Hip Hop Showcase: 8 pm to 1 am every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

