Arts Calendar: Nov. 4-11 – Portland Press Herald

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 11/4

First Friday Art Walk: 5 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland.

Saturday 11/5

Community Event for Peace! Waging Art: 11 a.m., De’Bramble Art Gallery, 15 Bow St. & 16 Middle St., Freeport. eventbrite.com.

Thursday 11/10

Highlights of Recent Acquisitions at the Museum of Art: 4:30 p.m., Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December.

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Michael Kolster & Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: Noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Jan. 22. library.une.edu.

Pulped Under Pressure: USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. On view to December, usm.maine.edu.

Reflected Views: 10 a.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Through Nov. 17. meetinghousearts.org.

“Serenity,” an Annual Exhibition of Paintings: 10 a.m., Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through Nov. 27.

Films

Friday 11/4

“Magic Hour”: Teton Gravity Research, 7:30 p.m., State Theater, 609 Congress St., Portland. statetheaterportland.com.

“Moons – Worlds of Mystery”: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet.

Tuesday 11/8

“Two Small Pieces of Glass”: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland.

Wednesday 11/9

Hubble Vision 2: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland.

“Sirens”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick: Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. “Snow in the Jungle” through Nov. 13, ideal for ages 4-9 and their families. $15.

Maine Historical Society – “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress”: Part II on view through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland, mainehistory.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Friday, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 10 am to 4 pm Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Friday 11/4

Advance Base & Ned Collette: 8 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com.

Cathedral – A Tribute to the Music of Van Halen: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Must be over 18 with valid ID. auramain.com.

Consider the Source & Hambone: 8 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. baysidebowl.com.

Somali and Arabic music: 5:30 pm, presented by the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, Riverton Branch library, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland.

New Brunswick Calling: 5 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org.

Robber Robber & Frankie Moon: 7:30 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com.

Ska & Punk Night: El Grande, East End Redemption and Meanmugg: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Silence of Being: Arvo Pärt’s “Te Deum:” 5 p.m., First Parish Portland, 425 Congress St., Portland.

Saturday 11/5

Fabiola Méndez Trio: Afrorriqueña: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org.

Geneviève Racette: 7 p.m., coworkHERS, 411 Congress St., Portland. Cozy music and dessert will play. coworkers.com.

Ogre & Pigboat & Sabbath Warlock & The Obsessed: 7 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. eventbrite.com

Seba Molnar Quintet: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Unfinished Blues Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Squirrel Nut Zippers: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Must be 18 or over with a valid ID. auramain.com.

Sunday 11/6

Le Vent du Nord: 9 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com.

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Wednesday 11/9

The Homies PG Tour: Promise Game, Cheer Up Dusty, Smile Back, Black Box Recovery, Hate the Thought, 7 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. freestreetportland.com.

Trey Anastasio Band and Goose: 7:30 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. crossarenaportland.com.

Thursday 11/10

Carbon Leaf: 6 & 9 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State Street, Portland.

Faure Quartet: 7 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. usm.main.edu.

Youth Ensembles Fall ’22: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. boxoffice.porttix.com.

Friday 11/11

Alex Cohen Acoustic: 6 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. flightdeckbrewing.com.

Dominic Lavoie & Dave Gutter: 7 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland.

Heather Maloney: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

Pink Talking Fish: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

portBowie – A Celebration of David Bowie: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Teatime Concert: Duo Edelen: 4:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Road S, Brunswick.

Ongoing

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 pm first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 pm, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 pm to 12:30 am every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controllers; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Sunday Open Mic: 3-7 pm every Sunday, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

Sunday 11/6

Other Refrains – Lailye Weidman: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland.

Wednesday 11/9

“Carousel”: 7 pm, presented by Good Theater, St. Lawrence Arts Center through Dec. 4, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.com

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 pm last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com.

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

