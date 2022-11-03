Arts Calendar: Nov. 3 – Portland Press Herald

Music

Nov. 4

Nouveau Redneck: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com.

Paula Cole: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com.

Nov. 5

American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

Dave Bromberg Quintet: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield.

Under The Covers: 5 p.m., Funky Bow Brewery, 21 Ledgewood Lane, Lyman. funkybowbeercompany.com.

Nov. 10

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Tribute Night: 6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

Nov. 11

Fiddler Alasdair Fraser & Cellist Natalie Haas: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield.

Public Water Supply: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

Nov. 12

Belgian folk band WöR: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield.

Art

Pulped Under Pressure: Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. With traditional hand Papermaking at its core, the exhibit underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. On view to Dec. 10, usm.maine.edu.

Film

Nov. 3-4

“The Polar Express,” “A Christmas Story,” final weekend of the season, Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, Bridgton.

Ongoing

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday & Saturday; see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Dance

Nov. 11

Men in Motion Ladies Night LIVE! Revue Show: 8:45 p.m., Chaps Saloon, 1301 Long Plains Road (Route, 22), Buxton. www.facebook.com.

Theater

Nov. 11 & 12, 18 & 19

Little Shop of Horrors: 7 p.m., Windham Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road, Windham.

Nov. 13 & 20

Little Shop of Horrors: 2 p.m., Windham Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road, Windham.

