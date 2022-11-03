Arts Calendar: Nov. 3 – Portland Press Herald
Music
Nov. 4
Nouveau Redneck: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com.
Paula Cole: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com.
Nov. 5
American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.
Dave Bromberg Quintet: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield.
Under The Covers: 5 p.m., Funky Bow Brewery, 21 Ledgewood Lane, Lyman. funkybowbeercompany.com.
Nov. 10
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Tribute Night: 6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.
Nov. 11
Fiddler Alasdair Fraser & Cellist Natalie Haas: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield.
Public Water Supply: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.
Nov. 12
Belgian folk band WöR: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield.
Art
Pulped Under Pressure: Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. With traditional hand Papermaking at its core, the exhibit underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. On view to Dec. 10, usm.maine.edu.
Film
Nov. 3-4
“The Polar Express,” “A Christmas Story,” final weekend of the season, Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, Bridgton.
Ongoing
Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com for listings.
Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday & Saturday; see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.
Dance
Nov. 11
Men in Motion Ladies Night LIVE! Revue Show: 8:45 p.m., Chaps Saloon, 1301 Long Plains Road (Route, 22), Buxton. www.facebook.com.
Theater
Nov. 11 & 12, 18 & 19
Little Shop of Horrors: 7 p.m., Windham Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road, Windham.
Nov. 13 & 20
Little Shop of Horrors: 2 p.m., Windham Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road, Windham.
« Previous
Next »
Related Stories