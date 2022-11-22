Arts Calendar: Nov. 25-Dec. 2

Comedy

Friday 11/25

Joanna Briley: Brooklyn House to Maine House Comedy Special: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free Street, Portland. eventbrite.com.

Tuesday 11/29

Hey Party People!: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Sketch comedy. Ages 14+. stlawrencearts.org.

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 11/25

A Blue: Daniel Minter and the Layered Narrative of Illustration: 10 a.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

Members’ Holiday Show: 10 a.m. through Dec. 30, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org.

“Vanishing Points,” a Jeff Bye Solo exhibition: 4 p.m., Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

“Holiday Offerings,” an Annual Exhibition of Visual Art: 10 am to 3 pm, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Dec. 2 through Dec. 31. richardboydpottery.com.

Holiday Show: 10 am to 5 pm, Nov. 23-Dec. 30, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December. pejepscothistorical.org.

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. mainartcollective.com.

Michael Kolster & Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: Noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Jan. 22. library.une.edu

Pulped Under Pressure: USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. On view to December. usm.main.edu

“Serenity,” an Annual Exhibition of Paintings: 10 a.m., Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through Nov. 27. richardboydpottery.com.

Films

Friday 11/25

“Season of Lights”: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet.

“22nd Annual Animation Show of Shows”: 2 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org/films.

Sunday 11/27

Dorothea Lange: “Grab a Hunk of Lightning”: 11 a.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org/films.

Tuesday 11/29

IBEX ((Interstellar Boundary Explorer) Full Dome Show: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet.

Wednesday 11/30

“Woman in the Dunes”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org.

Thursday 12/1

“Beyond the Arctic Circle” & “Aurora Storm”: 1 pm double feature, Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet.

Friday 12/2

The 13th annual Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person. usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours

Holidays

Holiday Benefit Auction: 9 am, Thursday 11/26 to Sunday 12/11, Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Rd., Portland. kitetails.org

Midcoast Tree Festival: 10 am, Friday 11/25 to Sunday 11/27, Saint John’s Community Center, 43 Pleasant St., Brunswick. midcoasttreefestival.com

Museums

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine Street, Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org.

Maine Historical Society: “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress”: Part II on view through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland. mainehistory.org

Portland Observatory: 10 am to 4 pm, 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Friday 11/25

Always, sometimes: 6 p.m., live music, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com.

Blue October: 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. westbrookpac.org.

Guided By Voices: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Must be at least 18 with valid ID. auramain.com.

Jim Sharkey: 6 p.m., Fore River Brewing Co., 45 Huntress Ave., South Portland. foreriverbrewing.com.

Saturday 11/26

Bumbling Woohas, Myles Bullen, Will Orchard: indie music: 7 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com.

Foreigner’s Journey: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Must be at least 18 with valid ID. auramain.com.

Maine Regiment All Age Drum & Bugle Corps: 10 a.m., Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post, 413 Broadway, South Portland.

Zootz Niteclub – The Magical Reunion: 8:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org.

Sunday 11/27

Advent Recital of Baroque Harpsichord and Cello: 4 p.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth. stbartsyarmouth.org.

Wednesday 11/30

The Bad Plus & Billy Martin: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com.

Zoo Jumpers: 7 p.m., Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland. minecraftdistilling.com.

Thursday 12/1

Machine Head: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Rubblebucket: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. statetheatrereportland.com.

Checkmate: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Tom Rush: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 12/2

A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Heather Pierson Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com.

Fivio Foreign: 7 pm, Thompson’s Point – Brick South, 8 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com.

Freeport Players’ 16th “WFCP HomeTime Radio Hour”: 7:30 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Goldenoak & Kat Wright: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Ongoing

Flask Retro Party: Saturdays, monthly, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Live Music: Fridays, 9 p.m., Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com.

Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 pm, Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), Congress Street, Portland.

Theater/Dance

Friday 11/25 & Saturday 11/26

“And No More Shall We Part”: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 pm & 7:30 pm Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 US Route 1, Falmouth. thefootlightstheatre.com

Friday 12/2

“Scrooge! The Musical”: 7 p.m., through Dec. 18, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. lyricmusictheater.org.

“Three Little Kittens”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, Maddy’s Theater, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org.

Ongoing

“Carousel”: Wednesday-Sunday through Dec. 4, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org

Open Stage: 6 pm last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

“Straight White Men”: through Dec. 11, Mad Horse Theater Co., 24 Mosher St., South Portland. madhorse.com.