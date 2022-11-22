Arts Calendar: Nov. 25-Dec. 2
Comedy
Friday 11/25
Joanna Briley: Brooklyn House to Maine House Comedy Special: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free Street, Portland. eventbrite.com.
Tuesday 11/29
Hey Party People!: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Sketch comedy. Ages 14+. stlawrencearts.org.
Ongoing
Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Friday 11/25
A Blue: Daniel Minter and the Layered Narrative of Illustration: 10 a.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com
Members’ Holiday Show: 10 a.m. through Dec. 30, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org.
“Vanishing Points,” a Jeff Bye Solo exhibition: 4 p.m., Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.
Ongoing
Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com
“Holiday Offerings,” an Annual Exhibition of Visual Art: 10 am to 3 pm, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Dec. 2 through Dec. 31. richardboydpottery.com.
Holiday Show: 10 am to 5 pm, Nov. 23-Dec. 30, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December. pejepscothistorical.org.
Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. mainartcollective.com.
Michael Kolster & Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: Noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Jan. 22. library.une.edu
Pulped Under Pressure: USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. On view to December. usm.main.edu
“Serenity,” an Annual Exhibition of Paintings: 10 a.m., Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through Nov. 27. richardboydpottery.com.
Films
Friday 11/25
“Season of Lights”: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet.
“22nd Annual Animation Show of Shows”: 2 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org/films.
Sunday 11/27
Dorothea Lange: “Grab a Hunk of Lightning”: 11 a.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org/films.
Tuesday 11/29
IBEX ((Interstellar Boundary Explorer) Full Dome Show: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet.
Wednesday 11/30
“Woman in the Dunes”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org.
Thursday 12/1
“Beyond the Arctic Circle” & “Aurora Storm”: 1 pm double feature, Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet.
Friday 12/2
The 13th annual Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com.
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.
Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person. usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours
Holidays
Holiday Benefit Auction: 9 am, Thursday 11/26 to Sunday 12/11, Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Rd., Portland. kitetails.org
Midcoast Tree Festival: 10 am, Friday 11/25 to Sunday 11/27, Saint John’s Community Center, 43 Pleasant St., Brunswick. midcoasttreefestival.com
Museums
Ongoing
Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine Street, Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum
Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org.
Maine Historical Society: “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress”: Part II on view through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland. mainehistory.org
Portland Observatory: 10 am to 4 pm, 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.
Music
Friday 11/25
Always, sometimes: 6 p.m., live music, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com.
Blue October: 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. westbrookpac.org.
Guided By Voices: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Must be at least 18 with valid ID. auramain.com.
Jim Sharkey: 6 p.m., Fore River Brewing Co., 45 Huntress Ave., South Portland. foreriverbrewing.com.
Saturday 11/26
Bumbling Woohas, Myles Bullen, Will Orchard: indie music: 7 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com.
Foreigner’s Journey: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Must be at least 18 with valid ID. auramain.com.
Maine Regiment All Age Drum & Bugle Corps: 10 a.m., Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post, 413 Broadway, South Portland.
Zootz Niteclub – The Magical Reunion: 8:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org.
Sunday 11/27
Advent Recital of Baroque Harpsichord and Cello: 4 p.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth. stbartsyarmouth.org.
Wednesday 11/30
The Bad Plus & Billy Martin: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com.
Zoo Jumpers: 7 p.m., Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland. minecraftdistilling.com.
Thursday 12/1
Machine Head: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.
Rubblebucket: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. statetheatrereportland.com.
Checkmate: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.
Tom Rush: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com.
Friday 12/2
A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Heather Pierson Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com.
Fivio Foreign: 7 pm, Thompson’s Point – Brick South, 8 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com.
Freeport Players’ 16th “WFCP HomeTime Radio Hour”: 7:30 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.
Goldenoak & Kat Wright: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.
Ongoing
Flask Retro Party: Saturdays, monthly, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.
Live Music: Fridays, 9 p.m., Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com.
Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 pm, Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), Congress Street, Portland.
Theater/Dance
Friday 11/25 & Saturday 11/26
“And No More Shall We Part”: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 pm & 7:30 pm Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 US Route 1, Falmouth. thefootlightstheatre.com
Friday 12/2
“Scrooge! The Musical”: 7 p.m., through Dec. 18, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. lyricmusictheater.org.
“Three Little Kittens”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, Maddy’s Theater, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org.
Ongoing
“Carousel”: Wednesday-Sunday through Dec. 4, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org
Open Stage: 6 pm last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com
“Straight White Men”: through Dec. 11, Mad Horse Theater Co., 24 Mosher St., South Portland. madhorse.com.
