Arts Calendar: Nov. 24 – Portland Press Herald
Music
Nov. 25
Blue October: 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. westbrookpac.org
Hello Newman: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Steve Jones & Erik Glockler: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
The Clements Brothers: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. Visit stonemountainartscenter.com/directions.html for directions.
Nov. 26
Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. sacorivertheater.org
Neon Rodeo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
December 1
David Good & Jeff Willis: 7pm, The Frog & Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
December 3
Honey Bee & The Stingers: 6:30 p.m., $10 cover, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Kat Edmondson Holiday Show: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. Visit stonemountainartscenter.com/directions.html for directions.
Art
Pulped Under Pressure: Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. With traditional hand Papermaking at its core, the exhibit underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. On view through Dec. 10. usm.main.edu
Film
Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com for listings.
Pride’s Corner Drive-In: Fridays and Saturdays, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook; see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.
Theater
December 2
“Bella, an Immigrant’s Tale”: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. sacorivertheatre.org
