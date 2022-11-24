Arts Calendar: Nov. 24 – Portland Press Herald

Music

Nov. 25

Blue October: 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. westbrookpac.org

Hello Newman: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Steve Jones & Erik Glockler: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

The Clements Brothers: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. Visit stonemountainartscenter.com/directions.html for directions.

Nov. 26

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. sacorivertheater.org

Neon Rodeo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

December 1

David Good & Jeff Willis: 7pm, The Frog & Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

December 3

Honey Bee & The Stingers: 6:30 p.m., $10 cover, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Kat Edmondson Holiday Show: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. Visit stonemountainartscenter.com/directions.html for directions.

Art

Pulped Under Pressure: Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. With traditional hand Papermaking at its core, the exhibit underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. On view through Dec. 10. usm.main.edu

Film

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: Fridays and Saturdays, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook; see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Theater

December 2

“Bella, an Immigrant’s Tale”: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. sacorivertheatre.org