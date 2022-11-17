Arts Calendar: Nov. 17 – Portland Press Herald
Music
Nov. 17
Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com.
Nov. 18
Harvest Cycle-Songwriters Circle: 7 pm, Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark. denmarkarts.org
Rhythm Future Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. sacorivertheatre.org
Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com.
Two For Jackson: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s, 274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook.
Nov. 19
Andrew McManus: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.
Denny Breau: 6:30 pm, CD Release, $10 Cover, Lenny’s, 274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook.
Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield.
Nov. 21
Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra – Fall ’22: 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. usm.main.edu/theatre
Nov. 25
Blue October: 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. westbrookpac.org
Hello Newman: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.
The Clements Brothers: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield.
Art
Pulped Under Pressure: Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. With traditional hand Papermaking at its core, the exhibit underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. On view to Dec. 10, usm.maine.edu.
Nov. 19
Sip ′n′ Paint Pumpkin Patch: 6 p.m., Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark. denmarkarts.org
Film
Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com for listings.
Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday & Saturday; see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.
Comedy
Nov. 18
Paula Poundstone: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com
Theater
Through Nov. 19
“The Thanksgiving Play”: 7:30 p.m., Russell Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. usm.main.edu/theatre
Nov. 11, 12, 18 & 19
“Little Shop of Horrors”: 7 pm, presented by Windham High School at Windham Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road, Windham. eventbrite.com
Nov. 12-20
“Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play”: 7:30 p.m., Russell Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. usm.main.edu/theatre
Nov. 13 & 20
“Little Shop of Horrors”: 2 pm, presented by Windham High School at Windham Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road, Windham. eventbrite.com
« Previous
Pratt to continue in leadership role on Gorham council
Next »
Related Stories