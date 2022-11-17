Arts Calendar: Nov. 17 – Portland Press Herald

Music

Nov. 17

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com.

Nov. 18

Harvest Cycle-Songwriters Circle: 7 pm, Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark. denmarkarts.org

Rhythm Future Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. sacorivertheatre.org

Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com.

Two For Jackson: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s, 274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook.

Nov. 19

Andrew McManus: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

Denny Breau: 6:30 pm, CD Release, $10 Cover, Lenny’s, 274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook.

Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield.

Nov. 21

Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra – Fall ’22: 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. usm.main.edu/theatre

Nov. 25

Blue October: 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. westbrookpac.org

Hello Newman: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

The Clements Brothers: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield.

Art

Pulped Under Pressure: Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. With traditional hand Papermaking at its core, the exhibit underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. On view to Dec. 10, usm.maine.edu.

Nov. 19

Sip ′n′ Paint Pumpkin Patch: 6 p.m., Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark. denmarkarts.org

Film

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday & Saturday; see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Comedy

Nov. 18

Paula Poundstone: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

Theater

Through Nov. 19

“The Thanksgiving Play”: 7:30 p.m., Russell Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. usm.main.edu/theatre

Nov. 11, 12, 18 & 19

“Little Shop of Horrors”: 7 pm, presented by Windham High School at Windham Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road, Windham. eventbrite.com

Nov. 12-20

“Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play”: 7:30 p.m., Russell Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. usm.main.edu/theatre

Nov. 13 & 20

“Little Shop of Horrors”: 2 pm, presented by Windham High School at Windham Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road, Windham. eventbrite.com

« Previous

Pratt to continue in leadership role on Gorham council

Next »