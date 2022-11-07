Arts Calendar: Nov. 11-18 – Portland Press Herald

Comedy

Monday 11/14

Couch to Mic Comedy Performance: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org.

Tuesday 11/15

Balderdash Academy presents On The Air – Comedy Radio Show: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland.

Friday 11/18

Juston McKinney: 7 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Must be 18 or older with valid ID. auramain.com.

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com.

Exhibits/Galleries

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December.

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Michael Kolster & Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: Noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Jan. 22. library.une.edu.

Pulped Under Pressure: USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. On view to December, usm.maine.edu.

Reflected Views: 10 a.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Through Nov. 17. meetinghousearts.org.

“Serenity,” an Annual Exhibition of Paintings: 10 a.m., Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through Nov. 27.

Films

Friday 11/11

“Bar Stories from Queer Maine”: 4 p.m., Speedwell Contemporary, 630 Forest Ave., Portland. speedwellprojects.com.

Cinematic Celebration for Casco Bay: 2 p.m., University of Southern Maine’s Abromson Center, 88 Bedford St., Portland.

Tuesday 11/15

IBEX Full Dome Show: 1 pm presentation about the Interstellar Boundary Explorer, Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet.

Wednesday 11/16

“Please Baby Please”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick: Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. “Snow in the Jungle” through Nov. 13, ideal for ages 4-9 and their families. $15.

Maine Historical Society – “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress”: Part II on view through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland, mainehistory.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Friday, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 10 am to 4 pm Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Friday 11/11

Alex Cohen Acoustic: 6 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. flightdeckbrewing.com.

Dominic Lavoie & Dave Gutter: 7 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com.

Heather Maloney: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com.

Pink Talking Fish: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. statetheatrereportland.com.

portBowie – A Celebration of David Bowie: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Teatime Concert: Duo Edelen: 4:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Road S, Brunswick.

Saturday 11/12

Bella’s Bartok: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Hadacol Bouncers Play Jazz: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org.

Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards & Mark Erelli: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland.

Trampled By Turtles: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Zoe Guigueno: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland.

Sunday 11/13

Bright Eyes: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

Monday 11/14

Monday of the Minds – A Community Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Wednesday 11/16

The Four Phantoms – A Holiday Concert: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. porttix.com.

The Lone Bellow – Love Songs For Losers Tour: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

USM Student Jazz Combo Night: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

Thursday 11/17

Bearly Dead: 8 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland.

Letters to Cleo: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Palaver Strings: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Portland String Quartet: 12:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland.

The Portland Jazz Orchestra : “College Night” featuring the USM Jazz Ensemble: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

Friday 11/18

Godspeed You! Black Emperor: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Jazz At Lemont: The Inaugural Session: 7 p.m., Lemont Hall, 2 Pleasant St., Brunswick. lemonblock.com.

Lazy Lightning: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Virtual Music Lover’s Luncheon: Portland Symphony Orchestra, noon, via Zoom. portlandsymphony.org.

Ongoing

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 pm first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 pm, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 pm to 12:30 am every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controllers; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Sunday Open Mic: 3-7 pm every Sunday, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

Tuesday 11/15

Page to Stage – A Tuna Christmas: 1:30 p.m., Rines Auditorium, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandpubliclibrary.com.

Wednesday 11/16

Creatives Gathering Open Mic: 6:30 p.m., Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Thursday 11/17

“Straight White Men”: 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 11, Mad Horse Theater Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland.

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 pm last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com.

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

« Previous

Staff at youth Prison slept in empty inmate housing between long shifts

Next »

Canadian company buying 3 American cannabis brands despite US Prohibition