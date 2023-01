Arts Calendar: Jan. 26 – Portland Press Herald

Music

Jan. 27

Pepe Romero Master Class: 2 p.m., Classical guitar, Corthell Concert Hall, University of Southern Maine, 13 University Way, Gorham. usm.main.edu

Osher School of Music Faculty Concert Series: 7:30 pm, Justin Murphy-Mancini, organist, Corthell Concert Hall, University of Southern Maine, 13 University Way, Gorham. $15 usm.main.edu

Flash Allen: 6:30 p.m., $5, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

The Cover Tones: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Juke Joint Devils: 8pm, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dustbowl Revival: 8 p.m., $30, Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jan. 28

Bonny E. and Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., $10, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Mike Farris: 8 p.m., $25, Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

Nick Casey: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 29

American Ride: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 31

“Memphis Jookin’: The Show”: 7 pm, featuring Lil Buck. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. portlandovations.org

February 1

Breland: 6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7pm, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

February 2

David Good and Jeff Willis: 7pm, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

February 3

Chas Lester, Evan Haines, Tyler Quist: 8pm, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Ongoing

Karaoke with Jake Foster: 7 p.m., Thursdays, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

