Arts Calendar: Jan. 19 – Portland Press Herald
Exhibits/Galleries
Jan. 26
“Hidden Stories” artists talk: 6 pm, exhibition by artists Kate Cheney Chappell and Annie Lee-Zimerele. Contact [email protected] for accessibility accommodations. University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery
Music
Jan. 20
Barney Martin: 6:30 p.m., $5, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
King Memphis: 8pm, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Lexi James: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
The Rough & Tumble: 8 p.m., $20, Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com
Jan. 21
The Steve and Erik Show: 6:30 p.m., $5, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
12/OC: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Denny Breau and Carol Noonan: 8 pm, $40, with Duke Levine and Kevin Barry. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com
Jan. 22
Stuart and Jay: 10 a.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Jan. 25
Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Jan. 26
Jimmy Macisso Trio: 7pm, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Jan. 27
Flash Allen: 6:30 p.m., $5, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
The Cover Tones: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Juke Joint Devils: 8pm, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Dustbowl Revival: 8 p.m., $30, Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com
Ongoing
Karaoke with Jake Foster: 7 p.m., Thursdays, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
