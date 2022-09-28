Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published Sept. 28, 2022 – West Central Tribune

University of Minnesota, Morris

Music: October 8, 4 p.m., Humanities Fine Arts building; Homecoming concert featuring Symphonic Winds, Concert Choir and Jazz ensembles.

Music: October 29, time and place to be determined; tribute jazz concert for James “Doc” Carlson

Theatre: “Romeo and Juliet,” Nov. 10-12, 7:30 pm, Nov. 12, 2 pm, Humanities Fine Arts building; for tickets call 320-589-6274 or email [email protected]

Prairie Gate Literary Festival

The three-day Biennial literary festival at the University of Minnesota in Morris will focus on Native North American and Indigenous culture as seen through first peoples’ writing. Featured Indigenous authors include Walter LaBatte, Thomas Peacock, Teresa Peterson, Gwen Nell Westerman and Joshua Whitehead. The authors will be participating in public readings, panel discussions and free Craft Talk workshops, at Briggs Library and are listed by date. A complete schedule is available online at morris.umn.edu/prairie-gate-literary-festival.

October 6: Native American reception at 3 pm and author readings by Joshua Whitehead and Gwen Nell Westerman at 7 pm

October 7: author panel discussion at 3 pm and author readings by Thomas Peacock and Teresa Peterson/Walter LaBatte at 7:30 pm

October 8: Craft talk workshops, 10 am and 12:30 pm

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The fine arts series events are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theater, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect.

Soweto Gospel Choir: October 14, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; “Hope, It’s Been a Long Time Coming,” commemorates South Africa’s Freedom Movement and the Civil Rights Movement in the United States.

Pride and Prejudice: Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; Aquila Theater Company brings to life Jane Austen’s Ultimate romantic Comedy with pinpointed wit, social commentary and delightful dancing.

Tiempo Libre: Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; three-time Grammy Nominees are on a mission to share their Afro-Caribbean heritage.