Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published Oct. 12, 2022 – West Central Tribune

University of Minnesota, Morris

Music: October 29, time and place to be determined; tribute jazz concert for James “Doc” Carlson

Theatre: “Romeo and Juliet,” Nov. 10-12, 7:30 pm, Nov. 12, 2 pm, Humanities Fine Arts building; for tickets call 320-589-6274 or email [email protected]

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The fine arts series events are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theater, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect.

Soweto Gospel Choir: October 14, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; “Hope, It’s Been a Long Time Coming,” commemorates South Africa’s Freedom Movement and the Civil Rights Movement in the United States.

Pride and Prejudice: Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; Aquila Theater Company brings to life Jane Austen’s Ultimate romantic Comedy with pinpointed wit, social commentary and delightful dancing.

Tiempo Libre: Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; three-time Grammy Nominees are on a mission to share their Afro-Caribbean heritage.

Mark O’Connor: December 8, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; electric combination of jazz, bluegrass and Classical influences with this performance of “An Appalachian Christmas.”

Livewire Theater: December 10, 2 and 7:30 pm, Escher Auditorium; “A Very Electric Christmas” told in vibrant lights, artistic dance and holiday favorite songs.

Versa-Style Dance Company: February 4, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; celebrate the Essence and power of hip-hop showcasing popping, locking, boogaloo, house and Afro-Latin styles.

Zephyr: February 18, 7:30 pm, Escher Auditorium; celebrate the power of the wind with this breathtaking Cirque performance by Cirque Mechanics.

Vocave: February 23, 7:30 pm Escher Auditorium; 11-member a cappella group presents Broadway show tunes and Disney showstoppers.

The Late Homecomer: March 16-17, 7:30 pm, Gorecki Theatre; the impossible happens every day in the life of the refugee. Gaosong Heu brings to life the memoir of Minnesota Writer Kao Kalia Yang.

One Man Avengers: March 25, 7:30 pm, Humphrey Theater; Charlie Ross has created a spot-on send up of a whole universe of favorite films in a hilarious Solo show.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: April 14, 7:30 pm, Escher Auditorium; the show has been described as a “shopping trolley dash through genres,” guaranteeing something for everyone — and they do it all with just four strings.