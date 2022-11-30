Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published Nov. 30, 2022 – West Central Tribune

University of Minnesota, Morris

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are open to the public. The FAS are free of charge this year, no tickets required.

FAS, The Fargo Moorhead Ballet: Jan. 28, 6 p.m., Student Center, Edson Auditorium, free; the regional professional dance performance company is recognized and respected nationally for its original choreography, employment of quality artists and the continuing creative development of the company’s educational and outreach programming. It presents a multidisciplinary repertoire from ballet, jazz, moderns and tap, under the artistic direction of Matt Gasper.

FAS, Arthrageous: April 13, 7:30 pm, Student Center, Edson Auditorium, free; a Troupe of multi-talented performance artists, world-class Singers and recording artists, highly trained dancers, audience motivators and Veteran Musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico. Their high-energy performance integrates all arts on one stage, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color leaving their audience of all ages singing, dancing and clapping along.

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theatre, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. Tickets are required for the student theater productions and the Christmas concert. The rest of the student music performances are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect.

Music: December 3, 7:30 p.m., Great Hall, $20; Christmas with St. John’s and St. Ben’s.

Music: December 6, 7:30 p.m., Brother Willies Pub, SJU; jazz ensemble and combo.

FAS, Mark O’Connor: December 8, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; electric combination of jazz, bluegrass and Classical influences with this performance of “An Appalachian Christmas.”

FAS, Livewire Theater: December 10, 2 and 7:30 pm, Escher Auditorium; “A Very Electric Christmas” told in vibrant lights, artistic dance and holiday favorite songs.

Music: December 11, 1 p.m., Escher Auditorium; orchestra.

Music: December 11, 4 pm, Great Hall, all-college choir.

Music: December 12, 7:30 pm, Escher Auditorium; wind ensemble and symphonic band.