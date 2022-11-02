Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published Nov. 2, 2022 – West Central Tribune

University of Minnesota, Morris

Theatre: “Romeo and Juliet,” Nov. 10-12, 7:30 pm, Nov. 12, 2 p.m., Humanities Fine Arts building; $15, call 320-589-6274 or email [email protected] .

The Fargo Moorhead Ballet: Jan. 28, 6 p.m. Student Center, Edson Auditorium, free; the regional professional dance performance company is recognized and respected nationally for its original choreography, employment of quality artists, and the continuing creative development of the company’s educational and outreach programming. It presents a multidisciplinary repertoire from ballet, jazz, moderns, and tap, under the artistic direction of Matt Gasper.

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theatre, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. Tickets are required for the student theater productions and the Christmas concert. The rest of the student music performances are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect.

FAS, Pride and Prejudice: Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; Aquila Theater Company brings to life Jane Austen’s Ultimate romantic Comedy with pinpointed wit, social commentary and delightful dancing.

FAS, Tiempo Libre: Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; three-time Grammy Nominees are on a mission to share their Afro-Caribbean heritage.

Theatre: Nov. 17-19, 7:30 pm, Nov. 20, 2 p.m., Coleman Theater, $3; Production of “On the Verge.”

Music: Nov. 21, 6 pm, Escher Audition; Percussion ensemble

Music: Nov. 21, 7:30 pm, Escher Audition; Wind, brass, string chamber ensembles.

Music: December 3, 7:30 p.m., Great Hall, $20; Christmas with St. John’s and St. Ben’s.

Music: December 6, 7:30 p.m., Brother Willies Pub, SJU; Jazz ensemble and combo

FAS, Mark O’Connor: December 8, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; electric combination of jazz, bluegrass and Classical influences with this performance of “An Appalachian Christmas.”

FAS, Livewire Theater: December 10, 2 and 7:30 pm, Escher Auditorium; “A Very Electric Christmas” told in vibrant lights, artistic dance and holiday favorite songs.

Music: December 11, 1 p.m., Escher Audition; Orchestra

Music: December 11, 4 pm, Great Hall, All-college choir

Music: December 12, 7:30 pm, Escher Audition; Wind ensemble and symphonic band