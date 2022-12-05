Arts Calendar: Dec. 9-16 – Portland Press Herald

Comedy

Friday 12/9

Deep Thoughts Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. Standup Comedy show featuring New England comedians, produced by Maine Comedian Danny Jordan.

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday, 12/9

Holiday Market and RWS Open Studios: 4 p.m., Running With Scissors Art Studios, 250 Anderson St., Portland. rwsartstudios.com

Twelfth Night Exhibition: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Saturday, 12/10

Affordable Art Sale: noon to 4 p.m., UMVA Art Gallery at the Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

Through December

A Blue: Daniel Minter and the Layered Narrative of Illustration: Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

“Holiday Offerings,” an Annual Exhibition of Visual Art: 10 am to 3 pm, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Holiday Show: 10 am to 5 pm, through Dec. 30, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December. pejepscothistorical.org

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. mainartcollective.com.

Michael Kolster & Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Jan. 22. library.une.edu

Films

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person. usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours

Holidays

Holiday Benefit Auction: 9 am, through Sunday 12/11, Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org

Old Port December Holiday Historic Walking Tour: 11 am to 1:30 pm, Saturdays through Dec. 24, begins in Monument Square, Portland. Tickets purchased in advance at ticketmaster/ticketweb. Kids under 12 are free. For more information, call 646-845-9714.

Museums

Through December

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress (Part II)”: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. mainehistory.org

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Portland Observatory: 10 am to 4 pm, 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Friday, 12/9

An Evening of the Music of Fleetwood Mac: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. Tickets in advance are $20, day-of $25. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., Saturdays, monthly, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday, 12/9

“The Hobbit,” a Young Company Collaboration: 7 pm Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10; 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. theaterproject.com

Through Dec. 11

“Straight White Men”: Mad Horse Theater Co., 24 Mosher St., South Portland. madhorse.com

Ongoing

Folk Dance Brunswick: 6 p.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmain.org

Open Stage: 6 pm last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 pm, Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), 616 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com