Arts Calendar: Dec. 8 – Portland Press Herald

Music

December 8

Jerks of Grass: 7pm, The Frog & Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. A bluegrass band performing outside on the deck. thefrogandturtle.com

Willy Martin and the Woods: 6:30 p.m., $5 cover, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Moore Wild Lynch: 7 pm, second Thursday every month, The Frog & Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

December 9

Dana Cunningham and Carol Noonan: 7:30 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. Not a SMAC produced show; memberships and credits do not apply. stonemountainartscenter.com

Flash Allen: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Duke Robillard: 7:30 pm, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills in Buxton. sacorivertheatre.org

Whiskey Horse: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Cowboy Angels: 8pm, The Frog & Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

December 10

Casco Bay Wind Symphony Holiday Concert: 2 p.m., McCormack Performing Arts Center, Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. cascobaywindsymphony.org

Barney Martin: 6:30 p.m., $5, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

December 11

Sunday Brunch with Sean Mencher: 10 am to 2 pm, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

December 13

Coastal Winds Christmas Concert: 6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Admission by donation; cash for local fuel fund and food items for the local food pantry accepted. ngucc.org

December 14

Darrell Morrow: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

December 15

Season Celebration Soiree and silent auction: 5 pm, featuring Sky Blue Canoe folk band. Free; registration required. Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark. denmarkarts.org

12/OC band: 6:30 p.m., $10, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

December 16

Unfinished Blues Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Northern Groove: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Captain Ray and the Castaways: 8 pm, third Friday every month, The Frog & Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Stone Mountain Live for Christmas: 8 p.m., $79, Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ongoing

Karaoke with Jake Foster: 7 p.m., Thursdays, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater/Dance

December 17 & 18

Portland Ballet presents “A Victorian Nutcracker,” 2 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center. westbrookpac.org

Art

Pulped Under Pressure: Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. With traditional hand Papermaking at its core, the exhibit underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. On view through Dec. 10. usm.main.edu

