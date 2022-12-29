Arts Calendar: Dec. 30-Jan. 6
Comedy
Friday 12/30
You Should Smile More: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. Maine’s all-female Improv Comedy show. Ages 10 and up. eventbrite.com
Ongoing
Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 12/31
A Blue: Daniel Minter and the Layered Narrative of Illustration: Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com
“Holiday Offerings,” an Annual Exhibition of Visual Art: 10 am to 3 pm, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
Holiday Show: 10 am to 5 pm, through Dec. 30, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery and Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Through 1/22
Michael Kolster and Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu
Sunday 1/1-Sunday 1/29
Ringing in the New Year, an Annual Exhibition of Visual Arts: 10 am to 3 pm, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, free, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydartgallery.com
UMVA Portland Gallery January Show: 1-4 pm “Taking Up Space: Paintings of Nancy Grice,” and “Black Fawn: A photographic folktale by Nathan Meye.” Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org
Ongoing
Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com
Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase: 10 am, open from Jan. 1 through spring. 31 Main St., Freeport. “Maine at its Midpoint” photography by Kosti Ruohomaa. freeportantiquesshowcase.com
Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. mainartcollective.com.
Films
Friday 12/30 & Saturday 12/31
Nan Goldin, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”: 2 pm Friday, 12:30 pm Saturday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Saturday 12/31
New Year’s Planetarium: 6:30 pm to midnight, Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. Celebrate the new year with a collection of the most popular Planetarium shows and watch the Times Square ball drop in the planetarium. usm.main.edu/planet
Through 12/31
Season of Lights Planetarium show: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. Learn about the history and astronomy of the holiday season across many cultures. usm.main.edu/planet
Tuesday 1/3-Thursday 1/5
Earthquake Planetarium show: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.
Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet
Museums
Through 12/31
“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress (Part II)”: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. mainehistory.org
Ongoing
Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum
Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Portland Observatory: 10 am to 4 pm, 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.
Music
Friday 12/30
Sonic Libido’s “Hunky Holiday,” feat. Sgt. Scag, PWRUP and El Grande: 8 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. bandsintown.com
Trampled By Turtles: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. Rescheduled from November; all tickets honored. statetheatrereportland.com
Friday 12/30 & Saturday 12/31
Maine Dead Project: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. 21+ portlandhouseofmusic.com
Antibalas New Years Run at Bayside Bowl: 8 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. baysidebowl.com
Saturday 12/31
New Year’s Eve Indoor Beach Party: 9 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theater of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org
Aura’s NYE Dance Party: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $10, 21+ auramain.com
Primo Cubano New Year’s Eve Dance Party: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com
Twiddle’s New Year’s Eve, with Dogs in a Pile: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. All ages. statetheatrereportland.com
Angelikah Fahray’s “So Serious Life”: 9 pm, part live show, part music video shoot. Black and white business attire recommended. $12. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org
Moonshake’s New Year’s dance party: 9 pm to 2 am, DJ sets by Mädel, Ben Spaulding, Cecil G. and Just Milk, light show by C. Gilman. $15 in advance, $18 day of. 21+ space538.org
Tuesday 1/3
Bess Jacques and The Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Friday 1/6
Nectar feat. J. Hjort, Isirap, Max Dansky: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Super Yamba Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., #201, Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday 1/6 & Saturday 1/7
Olas: Otra Vez: 7 p.m., music and dance show, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org
Ongoing
Flask Retro Party: 8 pm, every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams open mic: 8 pm, every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 12/30
Open stage: 5 p.m., Three of Strong Spirits, 35B Diamond St., Portland. Open mic and open stage for performing arts. Sign-ups start at 5 pm, performances at 7 pm threeofstrongspirits.com
“Leonor Will Never Die,” a play: 7 pm Leonor Reyes wakes up in her own script. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org
Tuesday 1/3 & Wednesday 1/4
PAW Patrol Live, “The Great Pirate Adventure”: 6 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. crossarenaportland.com
Ongoing
Folk Dance Brunswick: 6 p.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmain.org
Open Stage: 6 pm last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com
Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 pm, Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), 616 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com
