Arts Calendar: Dec. 30-Jan. 6

Comedy

Friday 12/30

You Should Smile More: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. Maine’s all-female Improv Comedy show. Ages 10 and up. eventbrite.com

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 12/31

A Blue: Daniel Minter and the Layered Narrative of Illustration: Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

“Holiday Offerings,” an Annual Exhibition of Visual Art: 10 am to 3 pm, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Holiday Show: 10 am to 5 pm, through Dec. 30, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery and Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 1/22

Michael Kolster and Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu

Sunday 1/1-Sunday 1/29

Ringing in the New Year, an Annual Exhibition of Visual Arts: 10 am to 3 pm, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, free, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydartgallery.com

UMVA Portland Gallery January Show: 1-4 pm “Taking Up Space: Paintings of Nancy Grice,” and “Black Fawn: A photographic folktale by Nathan Meye.” Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase: 10 am, open from Jan. 1 through spring. 31 Main St., Freeport. “Maine at its Midpoint” photography by Kosti Ruohomaa. freeportantiquesshowcase.com

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. mainartcollective.com.

Films

Friday 12/30 & Saturday 12/31

Nan Goldin, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”: 2 pm Friday, 12:30 pm Saturday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 12/31

New Year’s Planetarium: 6:30 pm to midnight, Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. Celebrate the new year with a collection of the most popular Planetarium shows and watch the Times Square ball drop in the planetarium. usm.main.edu/planet

Through 12/31

Season of Lights Planetarium show: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. Learn about the history and astronomy of the holiday season across many cultures. usm.main.edu/planet

Tuesday 1/3-Thursday 1/5

Earthquake Planetarium show: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet

Museums

Through 12/31

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress (Part II)”: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. mainehistory.org

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Portland Observatory: 10 am to 4 pm, 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Friday 12/30

Sonic Libido’s “Hunky Holiday,” feat. Sgt. Scag, PWRUP and El Grande: 8 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. bandsintown.com

Trampled By Turtles: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. Rescheduled from November; all tickets honored. statetheatrereportland.com

Friday 12/30 & Saturday 12/31

Maine Dead Project: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. 21+ portlandhouseofmusic.com

Antibalas New Years Run at Bayside Bowl: 8 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. baysidebowl.com

Saturday 12/31

New Year’s Eve Indoor Beach Party: 9 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theater of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org

Aura’s NYE ​​Dance Party: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $10, 21+ auramain.com

Primo Cubano New Year’s Eve Dance Party: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com

Twiddle’s New Year’s Eve, with Dogs in a Pile: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. All ages. statetheatrereportland.com

Angelikah Fahray’s “So Serious Life”: 9 pm, part live show, part music video shoot. Black and white business attire recommended. $12. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Moonshake’s New Year’s dance party: 9 pm to 2 am, DJ sets by Mädel, Ben Spaulding, Cecil G. and Just Milk, light show by C. Gilman. $15 in advance, $18 day of. 21+ space538.org

Tuesday 1/3

Bess Jacques and The Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Friday 1/6

Nectar feat. J. Hjort, Isirap, Max Dansky: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Super Yamba Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., #201, Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 1/6 & Saturday 1/7

Olas: Otra Vez: 7 p.m., music and dance show, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Ongoing

Flask Retro Party: 8 pm, every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams open mic: 8 pm, every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 12/30

Open stage: 5 p.m., Three of Strong Spirits, 35B Diamond St., Portland. Open mic and open stage for performing arts. Sign-ups start at 5 pm, performances at 7 pm threeofstrongspirits.com

“Leonor Will Never Die,” a play: 7 pm Leonor Reyes wakes up in her own script. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Tuesday 1/3 & Wednesday 1/4

PAW Patrol Live, “The Great Pirate Adventure”: 6 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. crossarenaportland.com

Ongoing

Folk Dance Brunswick: 6 p.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmain.org

Open Stage: 6 pm last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 pm, Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), 616 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

« Previous