Arts Calendar: Dec. 23-30 – Portland Press Herald

Comedy

Friday 12/23

Talk Of The Town Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. eventbrite.com

Friday 12/30

You Should Smile More: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. Maine’s all-female Improv Comedy show. Ages 10 and up. eventbrite.com

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 12/31

A Blue: Daniel Minter and the Layered Narrative of Illustration: Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

“Holiday Offerings,” an Annual Exhibition of Visual Art: 10 am to 3 pm, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Holiday Show: 10 am to 5 pm, through Dec. 30, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery and Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December. pejepscothistorical.org

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. mainartcollective.com.

Michael Kolster and Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Jan. 22. library.une.edu

Films

Friday 12/23

Holiday movie, “Elf”: 1:30pm, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

Monday 12/26

Dinosaurs at Dusk: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet

Saturday 12/31

New Year’s Planetarium: 6:30 pm to midnight, Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. Celebrate the new year with a collection of the most popular Planetarium shows and watch the Times Square ball drop in the planetarium. usm.main.edu/planet

Through 12/31

Season of Lights Planetarium show: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. Learn about the history and astronomy of the holiday season across many cultures. usm.main.edu/planet

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.main.edu/planet

Museums

Through 12/31

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress (Part II)”: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. mainehistory.org

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Portland Observatory: 10 am to 4 pm, 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Friday 12/23

Magic 8 Ball Winter Solstice Concert: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $18 in advance, $22 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

The Red Eye Flight Crew presents Silent Flight: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. A festive funky holiday hang. $18 in advance and $23 at the door. 21+ portlandhouseofmusic.com

Love is Back, with Jamie O’Sullivan: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. House and techno dance music. flasklounge.com

Monday 12/26

Monday of the Minds, a community hip hop showcase: 8 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21+ flasklounge.com

Wednesday 12/28 & Thursday 12/29

Dark Star Orchestra: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40 advance, $45 day-of. statetheatrereportland.com

Thursday 12/29

Tusk: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. 18+ reputation.com

Friday 12/30

Trampled By Turtles: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. Rescheduled from November; all tickets honored. statetheatrereportland.com

Ongoing

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., Saturdays, monthly, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Thursday 12/29

Scottish country dance classes: 6pm, Topsham Grange Hall, Pleasant St., Topsham.

Friday 12/30

Open stage: 5 p.m., Three of Strong Spirits, 35B Diamond St., Portland. Open mic and open stage for performing arts. Sign-ups start at 5 pm, performances at 7 pm threeofstrongspirits.com

Ongoing

Folk Dance Brunswick: 6 p.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmain.org

Open Stage: 6 pm last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 pm, Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), 616 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

