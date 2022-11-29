Arts Calendar: Dec. 2-9 – Portland Press Herald

Comedy

Friday 12/9

Deep Thoughts Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. Standup Comedy show featuring New England comedians, produced by Maine Comedian Danny Jordan.

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

A Blue: Daniel Minter and the Layered Narrative of Illustration: through Dec. 31, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

Affordable Art Sale: 5-8 pm is Fri. December 2; noon to 4 pm, Sat. December 3 and Dec. 10, the UMVA Art Gallery at the Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

“Holiday Offerings,” an Annual Exhibition of Visual Art: 10 am to 3 pm, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Holiday Show: 10 am to 5 pm, through Dec. 30, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Pulped Under Pressure: through Dec. 9, USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. usm.main.edu

Friday 12/2

Art Basel travel program: 10 am to 5 pm, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. Sign up to travel to Miami Beach for a contemporary art fair. portlandmuseum.org

Mayo Street Arts Teaching & Studio Artist Exhibit: 6-8 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

Saturday 12/3

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December. pejepscothistorical.org

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. mainartcollective.com.

Michael Kolster & Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Jan. 22. library.une.edu

Films

Friday 12/2

The 13th annual Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person. usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours

Holidays

Holiday Benefit Auction: 9 am, Thursday 11/26 to Sunday 12/11, Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org

Old Port December Holiday Historic Walking Tour: 11 am to 1:30 pm, Saturdays through Dec. 24, begins in Monument Square, Portland. Tickets purchased in advance at ticketmaster/ticketweb. Kids under 12 are free. For more information, call 646-845-9714.

Sunday 12/4

Cumberland Community Band Holiday Concert: 1 p.m., Greely Center for the Arts, 303 Main St., Cumberland. cumberlandband.bpt.me

Museums

Maine Historical Society: “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress (Part II)”: through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland. mainehistory.org

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Portland Observatory: 10 am to 4 pm, 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Friday 12/2

A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Heather Pierson Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com

Fivio Foreign: 7pm, Thompson’s Point, Brick South, 8 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com

Freeport Players’ 16th “WFCP HomeTime Radio Hour”: 7:30 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com

Goldenoak & Kat Wright: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Pianist Dana Cunningham Holiday Concert: 2pm, Hilltop Lodge at OceanView, 18 Blueberry Lane, Falmouth. Free. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Saturday 12/3

Art Rave with Josh Teed’s Recurring Dreams tour: 7:30 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. Violin and electronic music featuring supporting acts ST4RFOX, Daggs and Electrya. posh.vip/g/art-life-studios

Palaver Strings’ Beehive Chamber Series, “What If?”: 3:30 p.m., 10 Mayo St., Portland, Maine. portlandmaine.com

Pihcintu: A Multicultural Girls Chorus: 3 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. pihcintu.org

The Mallett Brothers Band: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. All ages. statetheatrereportland.com

Ongoing

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., Saturdays, monthly, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

“Scrooge! The Musical”: 7 p.m., Friday Dec. 2 to Sunday Dec. 18, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. lyricmusictheater.org

“The Hobbit,” a Young People’s Collaboration: Fridays and Saturdays 7 pm, Sundays 2 pm, Dec. 3-11, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. theaterproject.com

Friday 12/2

“Three Little Kittens”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, Maddy’s Theater, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org

Wednesday 12/7

Belly Dance Movement & Meditation: 6 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. First Wednesday of every month. peopleplusmain.org

Ongoing

“Carousel”: Wednesday-Sunday through Dec. 4, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org

Open Stage: 6 pm last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

“Straight White Men”: through Dec. 11, Mad Horse Theater Co., 24 Mosher St., South Portland. madhorse.com

Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 pm, Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), 616 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com