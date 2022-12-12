Arts Calendar: Dec. 16-23 – Portland Press Herald

Comedy

December 22

The “Welcome to Maine: Yuletide Yuhts” Comedy Show: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org

December 23

Talk Of The Town Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. eventbrite.com

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 pm every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through December

A Blue: Daniel Minter and the Layered Narrative of Illustration: Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

“Holiday Offerings,” an Annual Exhibition of Visual Art: 10 am to 3 pm, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Holiday Show: 10 am to 5 pm, through Dec. 30, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery and Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December. pejepscothistorical.org

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. mainartcollective.com.

Michael Kolster and Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Jan. 22. library.une.edu

Films

December 23

Holiday movie, “Elf”: 1:30pm, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person. usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours

Museums

December 17

Pastel Society of Maine Reception and Awards Ceremony: noon, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

December 18

Menorah-Making in MakerSpace with the Jewish Community Alliance: 10:30 a.m., free, Children’s Museum and Theater of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org

Through December

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress (Part II)”: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. mainehistory.org

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Portland Observatory: 10 am to 4 pm, 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

December 16

Lara Herscovitch and Daniel J. Pelletier: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com

Jake Swamp and the Pine: 8 p.m., Port City Blue, 650 A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Cilla Bonnie, Sara Hallie Richardson and Katie Matzell: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance purchase, $20 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com

December 17

Burning Sun, Sequel and Matriarch: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Folk and punk from New England-based artists. space538.org

Christmas with Renaissance Voices: 7:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland. Acapella chorus. renaissancevoices.net

December 17 & 18

“This Shining Night” holiday concert: 7 pm on Friday at the Cumberland Congregational Church, 282 Main St., and 2:30 pm at the Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road. The Greater Freeport Community Chorus presents holiday music throughout the ages. gfccsings.org

December 18



Foals: 6:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland

December 19

Christmas with Kennerley: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Renowned soloists and instrumentalists, including the Kotzschmar Festival Brass and Percussion ensemble.

December 21

A Butterscotch Christmas: 7pm, Parish House of the Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Join Butterscotch Sock Hop for a live concert featuring favorite holiday tunes, plus hits by the Andrews Sisters, Bing Crosby, The Chords, and more.

Acoustic open mic: 7 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com

December 23

Magic 8 Ball Winter Solstice Concert: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org

Ongoing

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., Saturdays, monthly, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

December 17

Bah Humbug!: 7 p.m., Scarborough High School, Winslow Center for the Arts, 11 Municipal Drive, Scarborough. $15 for adults, $10 for students, kids 5 and under are free. Purchase at the door or by calling 391-6014. shs.scarboroughschools.org

The Coldharts’ “Edgar Allan”: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. A dark musical-comedy adapted from the short story “William Wilson” by Edgar Allan Poe. mayostreetarts.org

December 17 & 18

“A Victorian Nutcracker”: 2 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. westbrookpac.org

Through Dec. 18

“Scrooge! The Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. lyricmusictheater.org

December 22

Scottish Country Dance classes: 6pm, Topsham Grange Hall, Pleasant St., Topsham.

Ongoing

Folk Dance Brunswick: 6 p.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmain.org

Open Stage: 6 pm last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 pm, Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), 616 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

