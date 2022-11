Arts Calendar: Dec. 1 – Portland Press Herald

Music

December 1

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

David Good & Jeff Willis: 7pm, The Frog & Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

December 2

The Collins Duo: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

December 3

Honey Bee & The Stingers: 6:30 p.m., $10 cover, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Kat Edmondson Holiday Show: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

December 4

Hip Hop Biggie Brunch: 10 am to 2 pm, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

December 7

Jacques, Haines & Perkins: 7pm, The Frog & Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

December 8

Jerks of Grass: 7pm, The Frog & Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. A bluegrass band performing outside on the deck. thefrogandturtle.com

Willy Martin and the Woods: 6:30 p.m., $5 cover, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Theater

December 2

“Bella, an Immigrant’s Tale”: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. sacorivertheatre.org

Dance

December 17 & 18

Portland Ballet presents “A Victorian Nutcracker,” 2 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center. westbrookpac.org

Art

Pulped Under Pressure: Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. With traditional hand Papermaking at its core, the exhibit underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. On view through Dec. 10. usm.main.edu

« Previous