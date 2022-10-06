Arts Build Communities Grants for 2022-23 – Arts Knoxville

The Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville has announced Arts Build Communities (ABC) Grants for local art projects in the 2022-23 season. Twenty-three non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations located within five East Tennessee counties were awarded $500 – $3,500 each for a total of $64,030. The stated goals for the ABC grant program are to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the Sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises. The Alliance acts as a local sub-granter of funds through a competitive grant process, which took place via online Conferencing in August.

Grant winners outside of Knox County include:

• Anderson County: Sundress Publications for Reading Series & Writing Workshops ($2350)

• Blount County: Appalachian Ballet Company for Bluejeans and Ballet ($3080)

• Blount County: Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center for Christmas in the Village ($3150)

• Monroe County: Monroe Area Council for the Arts for Missoula Children’s Theatre: King Arthur’s Quest ($3460)

• Monroe County: Tellico Plains JAM for Junior Appalachian Musicians ($3290)

• Roane County: Roane Choral Society for A Season of Celebration ($3360)

Grant winners inside Knox County include:

• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley for Youth Arts Initiative: Music Program ($3010)

• Cancer Support Community East Tennessee for Healing Through Art ($3500)

• Candoro Arts and Heritage Center for Vestival ($3050)

• Circle Modern Dance for Modern Dance Primitive Light ($2400)

• Domino Ensemble for Bringing New Music to the Youth ($1430)

• Dragonfly Aerial & Circus Arts Studio for 12th Annual Aerial Dance and Circus Extravaganza ($3500)

• Friends of the Knox County Public Library for Music on the Mezzanine: The Blues ($690)

• Historic Ramsey House for 7th Annual Ancient Sounds Celtic & Appalachian Music Festival ($3180)

• Knoxville Chamber Music Society for 2022-2023 Season Support ($2800)

• Knoxville Community Media for Fall Performance Concert Series ($2770)

• Knoxville History Project for Downtown Art Wraps ($1800)

• Marble City Opera Company for The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace ($2900)

• Momentum Dance Lab for On The Cusp ($2050)

• River & Rail Theater Company for The Little Prince ($2730)

• Tennessee Stage Company for New Play Festival ($3500)

• University of Tennessee for A Christmas Carol ($3360)

• WordPlayers for The Refugee King ($2980)



Related