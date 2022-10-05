Arts Briefs | Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber

The National Parks on screen

Vashon Park District will show the next Episode of Ken Burns documentary, “The National Parks – America’s Best Idea,” at Vashon Theater, “The Last Refuge, 1890-1815), at 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Vashon Theatre.

The next installment of the series takes place at 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 13, and will be “Empire of Grandeur, 1915-1919,” covering the establishment of The National Park Service to create unified oversight of the National Parks after the controversial Hetch Hetchy Dam was created in Yosemite National Park.

This free series, presented by the Vashon Park District, screens a new Episode each Thursday from Sept. 29 th Nov. 3.

Ara James and Jamie Stillway

Vocalist Ara James and fingerstyle guitarist Jamie Stillway will present an evening of sound poetry, eclectic covers, spellbinding vocals, and instrumental guitar. The two Vasho favorites rarely perform together but are teaming up for a celebration of the release of Sillway’s latest album. They will be joined by Vashon Musicians Andrew Reissiger (of Dromedary), Bruce Phares, and Bill Moyer to debut a new collection of original work.

The show takes place at 7:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Vashon Center for the Arts (VCA). Find out more and get tickets at vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Two Poets launch books together

Noted Poets Sandra Noel and Katy E. Ellis will read from their new books of Poetry from 2 to 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 15, at Vashon Island Coffee Roasterie. Noel’s book, “Hawkland,” lifts Readers into the sky into a world of Birds — hawks, owls, red-winged blackbirds — but also spells, sacrifice and grace. Ellis’ new volume, “Home Water, Home Land,” is autobiographical in nature, chronicling coming of age, marriage and family life, and tragedy.

Both books have already received acclaim from poets and authors.

Tenor in intimate concert

World-class tenor, Stefan Vinke, who is currently performing the role of Tristan for Seattle Opera, and his wife, soprano Sabine Vinke, will perform on Vashon in a concert in the home of Christine and Jim Alkire, on Dolphin Beach, at 7 pm Wednesday, Oct. 19. Arias from Mozart, Strauss, Schubert and Wagner will be performed. Lopez Island wine, Vashon cider, and smoked salmon from the Salish sea will be offered at intermission.

The concert has limited seating, and a ticket price of $60 per person, with proceeds going directly to the musicians. The home where the concert will be held is on a trail that is not accessible to those with mobility issues.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 206.504.9375.

VIPP hosts Cozy Furball

Vashon Island Pet Protector’s (VIPP) annual “Furball” fundraiser — an online auction of art, experiences and more, kicks off at 8 am Friday, Oct. 7, and will continue that evening with a Celebration at Vashon Center for the Arts, where auction items will be on display until Oct. 22.

Items up for bid include getaways to Lopez Island, Hood River, the Washington Coast, Paris and even staycations on Vashon. There are also tickets to shows, dinners, experiences and classes, along with fine art and fun art. Other items include a life-size mosaic colt, a signed Eddie Vedder poster, and useful items fitting our animal and Cozy theme, in every price range.

Since 1984, VIPP has protected pets on Vashon. Currently, its annual fundraiser provides nearly 40% of VIPP’s operating budget for the year and is supported by a wide host of community organizations and donors.

VIPP’s services include No Hungry Pets (free pet food) and low-cost spay/neuters, $10 microchips, emergency financial assistance, and lost and found.

For more information, email [email protected], and to see the auction, visit VIPP2022.GGO.BID.