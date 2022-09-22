Arts Briefs | Sept. 22 editions

Scottish Balladeer

Vocalist Iona Fyfe, named in 2021 as the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, will bring the ballads of Scotland to a concert at 7:30 pm Friday, Sept. 30, at Vashon Center for the Arts (VCA).

Fyfe has been described as “a major young voice in the continuous skein of the ballad tradition” by Irish Music Magazine and has been praised by UK RnR Magazine for her grasp of jazz, Americana and much more.

She comes to Vashon having just finished a series of shows in Edinburgh — bringing Islanders the opportunity to be transported to Fyfe’s Aberdeenshire of Northeast Scotland without ever leaving the Shores of Vashon island.

For tickets, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

A master carver shares his craft

Tlingit artist and Educator Odin Lonning will teach a course, “The Language of Indigenous Design: Graphic Art Techniques” at Dig Deep Gardens, 19028 Vashon Hwy SW.

Students will learn how to combine personally Meaningful symbolism and visual puns with drawing and painting techniques to create their projects. The course is for ages 16 to adults, with no prior art experience needed.

Classes will be held on Wednesdays, from 7 to 8:30 pm, beginning Sept. 28 with a free preview, where project options and a materials list will be discussed.

Tuition for the next four sessions, on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, is $150. For more information, contact the artist at 206-463-9041 or [email protected]