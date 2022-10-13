Arts Briefs | October 13 editions

‘Isle of the Dead’ photography

Prepare for Halloween with a return to “Isle of the Dead,” an annual photography show by Islander Shelly Hanna, featuring ghoulish, grim and vividly theatrical photography of Islanders in spooky, unforgettable local milieus. The show opens at 6 pm Friday, Oct. 14, at Snapdragon.

Subjects of this year’s exhibit include Anelaya Hinden-Stevenson, Michael Whitmore, Martin Feveyear, Allan Kaplan, Kristy Hobson, Harper Hobson, Sophie Cunningham, Jon Kuzma, Kaya Jessica King, and more.

Artist Talk with Jim Woodring

Join Jim Woodring for an otherworldly presentation that will start with personal anecdotes, continue with a brief survey of his work, and land on the content of his newly released book, “One Beautiful Spring Day” to showcase its inner workings and Hidden aspects.

The talk will take place at 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 16, at Vashon Center for the Arts (VCA).

Woodring’s new book is described by his publisher, Fantagraphics, as “A mesmerizing, mind-bending, wordless 400-page Comics Odyssey by a contemporary master of the form.” Ken Johnson, of the New Times, has written that “Mr. Woodring [has] extraordinary gifts as a draftsman, Storyteller and Creator of hilarious characters and hallucinatory situations.”

Woodring has chronicled the adventures of his cartoon Everyman, Frank, for almost 30 years.

The stories are a singular rarity in the Comics form — both bone-chillingly physical in their depictions of Frank’s travails and profoundly metaphysical at the same time.

The talk will be followed by a book signing with Woodring in the lobby. Buy tickets at vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Admission is free for youth 18 and younger.

Renowned tenor to play house concert

Stefan Vinke, Seattle Opera star and world-acclaimed tenor, will perform a house concert on Vashon at 7 pm, Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Vinke will perform with his wife, soprano Sabine Vinke, accompanied by Vashon’s Shelby Rhoades, offering arias from Mozart, Schubert, Strauss and Wagner.

Cider and wine will be served as gifts of the hosts Christine and Jim Alkire.

A suggested donation of $50 will go to the musicians. There is limited seating and mobility restrictions at the location of the house concerts.

Contact [email protected] for more information.

Storyteller brings famed Feminist to life

Northwest Storyteller and Solo performer Debbie Dimitre will portray American suffragist and co-author of the 1923 Equal Rights Amendment, Alice Paul, in a performance at 2 pm Saturday, Oct. 22, at Vashon Presbyterian Church.

Demitre has made a career of bringing women’s history to life with a wide repertoire of one-woman shows portraying famous female figures in American history. Her subjects include Nellie Bly, Emily Dickenson, and Eleanor Roosevelt, among many others.

She has performed at the Seattle Folklife Festival and for schools, churches, libraries, historical societies, philanthropic and service organizations, and many other groups and communities.

Her appearance on Vashon is a fundraiser for PEO Chapter GW.

PEO is an international, philanthropic organization that supports women in achieving educational goals through scholarships, grants and loans.

Tickets, available at the door, are $20 per person.