Arts Briefs | Arts & Theatre

Cultural event

The Guilford Native American Association will host its 45th annual Pow Wow at Greensboro Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.

The event will feature dancing, singing, drumming, a marketplace, traditional food, competitions and more.

The event will be 11 am-6 pm Sept. 18.

Bring chairs or blankets.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for Seniors and children ages 7 to 12 and free for children 6 and younger. Three-day passes are $25 for adults and $15 for Seniors and children ages 7 to 12.

Visit guilfordnative.com/annual-pow-wow.

Theater

The play “Damaged Woman’s Blues” by playwright Irma Taylor will be performed at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

People are also reading…

Angela Williams Tripp is the director, Monica Clark-Washington is the music director and Stephanie Hurt is the stage manager. Taylor, a playwright from Winston Salem, is producing her play through her production company, Just Another Idea Production Co.

The “dramedy” is staged in a Nightclub in the 90’s where an alcoholic character has not transferred his mind out of the 70’s. A club singer has created her body of work from listening to the woes of her “friend,” as well as a wife who is astutely aware of her husband’s infidelities but chooses to stay.

Performances will be 7-9 pm Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 and 12 pm-2 pm Sept. 25.

Tickets are $30 in advance at tinyurl.com/2hucbnnz or tinyurl.com/5252fde7 or $35 at the door.

Broadway show

The Broadway Series will continue with “Mean Girls” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: Suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Performances will be at 7:30 pm Sept. 15, 8 pm Sept. 16-17, 2 pm Sept. 17 and 1 and 6:30 pm Sept. 18.

Tickets start at $29 at ticketmaster.com.

Cultural event

“Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future” will be on display through Oct. 29 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts main gallery, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Sale.

The exhibition commemorates the Hispanic League’s 30 years of service in the Piedmont Triad and across North Carolina, kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) and showcases the Talent and inspiration of local artists of Latin American and Hispanic heritage.

For more information, visit intothearts.org or hispanicleague.org.

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present two new exhibitions through Oct. 1 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.

“A Leg to Stand On” is a new series of work by Jessica Tefft, and “The Forest” is a continued series of work by Wendell Myers.

Tefft’s new work looks at how tragedy and trauma can transform us. Tefft examines the idea of ​​tragedy, loss and resilience through collages and augmented reality.

Myers continues his series of trees and thickets of untended brush inspired by the time he and his late wife, Pam, spent in Poland over the past 15 years. Myers layers saturated color to produce an active surface with visual depth and detail.

Gallery hours are 11-5 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 pm Sunday.

Visit artworks-gallery.org.