Arts, Beats & Eats opening day draws thousands as fest marks 25th year

The Streets of Royal Oak came to life Friday as Arts, Beats & Eats helped kick off a bustling Labor Day weekend across metro Detroit.

A whirr of colorful Carnival rides, the sound of squealing kids and a swirl of tempting aromas down Washington Avenue’s food row greeted the thousands streaming into the festival site as afternoon turned to evening. Temperatures in the mid-80s offered a blast of late-summer heat.

This is a milestone 25th year for the popular fest (technically known as Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats Presented by Flagstar Bank), which launched in Pontiac in 1998 and migrated to Royal Oak in 2010.

AB&E is part of a dependably crowded calendar of Labor Day weekend activities across metro Detroit.

Justice Mickens, 4, of Detroit dances with others as Aaron Lewys performs on a stage during Arts, Beats & Eats in downtown Royal Oak on September 2, 2022.

The Detroit Jazz Festival has returned to a full in-person event after two years of virtual performances. Having kicked off Friday night, the free fest will roll through Monday with performances on four stages, led by artist-in-residence Chucho Valdés.

The free Hamtramck Labor Day Festival, running Saturday-Monday, features dozens of local bands on a pair of stages, along with rides and food offerings. The Michigan State Fair, which runs through Monday at Novi’s Suburban Showcase Collection, includes a traditional array of agricultural attractions and its own music lineup.

