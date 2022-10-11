Arts, Beats & Eats breaks attendance record

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank raised more than $332,000 over this year’s Labor Day weekend and attracted 365,000 people, breaking attendance records over the event’s 25-year history, organizers announced Tuesday.

“We saw a remarkable turnout by the community for Arts, Beats & Eats’ milestone year, while also providing tremendous financial support to a variety of community and charitable organizations, as well as for the city of Royal Oak and Oakland County,” said Jon Witz, festival producer, in a press release. “Festivalgoers experienced an Unlimited amount of live musical entertainment, while enjoying an Incredible lineup of food from dozens of restaurants, food trucks and caterers, artwork from top artists from across the country and loads of family fun. We thank all of our partners for their roles in helping to make this year’s event a success.”

The festival has donated more than $6.8 million to charities since it began in 1998, the press release said. This year, Royal Oak-based Charities received $110,695, which brings total donations generated by AB&E to more than $1.25 million for the city of Royal Oak, the press release said.

Donations were given out Tuesday to such core charities as Children’s Miracle Network, COTS, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Forgotten Harvest, Lighthouse of Oakland County and more. Flagstar Bank, which served as this year’s official sponsor, and Forgotten Harvest used several of its branches to collect canned goods, which netted 1,670 pounds of food for people in need.