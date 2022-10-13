Arts, Beats, and Eats Announces Donations to Several Local Causes

(Arts, Beats, and Eats, Oct. 13, 2022)

Royal Oak, MI- Organizers of the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank recently announced donations of $332,732.35 were raised during the 2022 festival. The festival attracted 365,000 people throughout Labor Day weekend, making it the fifth most attended Arts, Beats & Eats in the event’s 25-year history.

“We saw a remarkable turnout by the community for Arts, Beats & Eats’ milestone year, while also providing tremendous financial support to a variety of community and charitable organizations, as well as for the City of Royal Oak and Oakland County,” said Jon Witz, festival producer. Festivalgoers experienced an Unlimited amount of live musical entertainment, while enjoying an Incredible lineup of food from dozens of restaurants, food trucks and caterers, artwork from top artists from across the country and loads of family fun. We thank all of our partners for their roles in helping to make this year’s event a success.”

With a long-standing commitment to community giving, the festival has donated a total of more than $6.8 million, including the 2022 funds, to charitable organizations since its Inception in 1998. This year’s donations to Royal Oak based Charities is $110,695.46, bringing the total donations generated since 2010–the year Arts, Beats & Eats began hosting the festival in downtown Royal Oak–to more than $1.25 million for the City of Royal Oak.

Funds were generated by the Labor Day weekend event through a multitude of sources, including gate admission fees, beverage proceeds, festival-sponsored community initiatives and more.

The donations were handed out recently at a special outdoor media event at the Royal Oak Centennial Commons Park. Flagstar served as the official presenting Sponsor for the 2022 festival, supporting cultural opportunities through its Flagstar Culture on 4th space at Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats, and several bank branches served as drop-off points for a pre-festival Flagstar Bank Food Drive in partnership with Forgotten Harvest. Festival patrons were asked to donate three or more canned goods at participating Flagstar Bank branches for a discount on admission to the festival. The drive yielded 1,670 lbs. of food collected to be distributed to those experiencing food insecurity across the region.

Continuing its commitment to quality of life in the community, Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats teamed up with Beaumont Children’s / Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for the 9th annual Family Days. Presented by Delta Dental and M3 Investmentsits support made it possible to provide 1,500 people – children on the Autism Spectrum and their family members – with a complimentary day of fun and entertainment, which included parking, lunch and Unlimited Carnival rides.

Proceeds from the festival were divided among many entities, including:

Core Charities shared donation funds totaling $95,500:

Children’s Miracle Network

Children’s Center of Wayne Co.

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy

Lighthouse of Oakland County

Metro Detroit Youth Clubs

Proceeds from Beverage sales of $94,829.85 went to 16 participating charitable and cultural groups:

Almost Home Animal Rescue

Bloomfield Hills Schools

Ferndale Schools Fine Arts Boosters

Interact of Royal Oak High School

ReLeaf MI, Inc.

Ray & Phyllis Foundation

Michigan Blind Athletic Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association

Royal Oak High School Cheer

Royal Oak Titans Football Team, Inc.

St. Paul Lutheran Church

Starlites Parent Club

Take One Community Program

Team Happy Feet

Youth Sports Scholarships

Zeta Omega Zeta

A total of $9,082.50 was donated by the festival to First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak, Royal Oak First United Methodist Church, St. Mary Catholic Church for parking lots.

Cultural entertainment organizations received $10,350. Recipients in this category included:

Arts & Scraps

Michigan Science Center

Royal Oak Children’s Choir

Sphinx Organization

The returning Priority Health Zumbathon Celebration generated $9,620 for HAVEN.

Nearly two dozen charitable organizations also received donations from the Arts, Beats & Eats Foundation and the festival totaling $113,350. These included:

American Cancer Society

Atilla Art Studio

Children’s Miracle Network

Detroit Music Awards

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy

Easter Seals Miracle League

Gilda’s Club

Gleaners Community Food Bank

Judson Center

Metro Detroit Youth Clubs

Make A Wish

Oakland Forward

Oliver’s Foundation

Open Hands Food Pantry

Royal Oak Civic Foundation

Royal Oak Historical Society

Royal Oak PTA Council

Royal Oak Sandlot

Royal Oak Youth Assistance

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Flagstar Bank, Beaumont Health, City of Royal Oak, Baker College, Delta Dental, Detroit Institute of Arts, The Detroit News, DTE Energy, Hornitos, House of Dank, Imperial Beverage, Jim Beam, Josh Cellars, Kroger, M-1 Studios, M3 Investments, Maker’s Mark, Marriott Southfield, Michigan Lottery, Oakland Community College, OOZE, Pepsi, Pita Way. Priority Health, Royal Oak DDA, Shorts Brewing Company, Old Nation, Tito’s Vodka and US Park.

The Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is Oakland County’s premier festival held annually during the Labor Day weekend. The festival paints downtown Royal Oak with a variety of art, food and music for the community to enjoy. “LIKE” artsbeatseats on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @artsbeatseats. For additional public information, visit www.artsbeatseats.com or call 248-541-7550.

