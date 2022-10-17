Arts Beat: New directors at Chester Theatre, guest conductors at SSO

Chester Theater Company has announced major leadership changes as Daniel Elihu Kramer, producing artistic director for seven seasons, steps down to focus on his work as chair of Smith College’s Theater Department, and his work as a freelance theater artist. Tara Franklin and James Barry, a couple known for their work at Chester and at theaters around the region, have been named co-producing artistic directors. For details: www.chestertheatre.org.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra opens its season with conductor JoAnn Falletta on the podium, and cellist Joshua Roman performing Elgar’s Cello Concerto. The program includes Kodály’s “Dances of Galánta” and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7. The SSO season features guest conductors, and includes six Classical and two pops concerts. The Musicians have agreed to “play and talk,” and this is the SSO’s first season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For details: www.springfieldsymphony.org.

The UMass-Amherst Symphony Orchestra opens its new season on Oct. 19, at the UMass Fine Arts Center. Morihiko Nakahara conducts and the program includes Amy Beach’s Symphony in E minor (“Gaelic”) and James Lee III’s “Amer’ican.” As the concert’s Featured soloist, cello Professor Edward Arron will perform Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto in A minor. For details: www.fineartscenter.com.