Arts Beat: ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker,’ Jane Austen sequel takes to stages

Think Summer! Berkshire Theater Group has announced the first part of its 2023 season, which opens with Heidi Schreck’s recent Broadway hit “What the Constitution Means to Me” at the Unicorn Theatre, May 18 to June 3. WAM Theater Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven directs the production, which is a partnership between BTG and WAM. Susan Stroman’s multi-Tony Award-winning musical “Contact,” three one-act dance pieces, plays the Colonial in Pittsfield, June 29 to July 15. “Contact” features a book by John Weidman, and BTG’s production will be directed and choreographed by Tomé Cousin. Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner David Auburn stages Anna Ziegler’s “Photograph 51″ at the Unicorn, June 15 to July 1. The drama is an intriguing portrait of British Scientist Rosalind Franklin and her often Overlooked role in the Discovery of DNA’s double-helix structure . Set in the 1950s, the age of scientific discovery, researchers are scrambling to be the first to unlock the Mysteries of DNA. Stage and screen star Christine Lahti stars in her autobiographical play, “The Smile of Her,” which has its world premiere at BTG July 12-29. For details: www.berkshiretheatregroup.org.

“A Christmas Carol” isn’t appearing at Hartford Stage or Berkshire Theater Group this season, but you can catch a fully staged production at Worcester’s Hanover Theatre, where the Charles Dickens Masterpiece is adapted and directed by Troy Siebels, Dec. 17-23. This 15th annual production features John Little as Scrooge and Jon J. Peterson as the Ghost of Jacob Marley. The creative team includes music director/organist Timothy Evans, and choreographer Ilyse Robbins. For details: www.thehanovertheatre.org.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” the imagined sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, will be holiday fare on two area stages this week. Shakespeare & Company offers staged readings on Dec. 16-18 in Lenox. Ariel Bock directs. For details: www.shakespeare.org. Silverthorne Theater presents the play on Dec. 17 at the Deerfield Inn in Historic Deerfield. Lucinda Kidder directs. For details: silverthornetheater.org