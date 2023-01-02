Arts Beat: Curtain rising this month is a bilingual play, Broadway favorites

“Espejos: Clean,” Christine Quintana’s play about a chance Encounter by two women at a high-end Mexican resort, plays Hartford Stage, Jan. 12 through Feb. 15. Directed by Melissa Crespo, the play, presented in English and Spanish, is adapted and translated by Paula Zelaya Cervantes. This bilingual presentation is a first for Hartford Stage, which is co-producing this play with Syracuse Stage. Kate Abbruzzese and Emma Ramos co-star. The use of subtitles is commonplace in opera houses, but this is the first time in recent memory that the technique has been used in a theater. For details: www.hartfordstage.org.

“Audacity of Hope”: The Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrates the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 14 at Symphony Hall. The program showcases Classical and contemporary African-American composers, conducted by composer Kevin Scott, with pianist Artina McCain, and Springfield’s poet laureate Magdalena Gomes. Two of the Composers whose works will be performed, Quinn Mason and Ozie Cargile, will be in the audience. The program includes works such as “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (J. Rosamond & J. Weldon Johnson, arr. Hale Smith); “Rise to the Occasion” (Quinn Mason); “The Audacity of Hope” (O. Cargile II); and “Fannie’s Homecoming,” composed by the evening’s conductor who has been inspired by the Legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer, a leader in the Civil Rights movement. Music by Florence Price and William Grant Still will also be performed. For details: www.springfieldsymphony.org.