Arts, Beat and Eats raises $332K for local groups – The Oakland Press

The annual Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats festival in Royal Oak this year raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity, service and nonprofit groups in the region.

Organizers said Tuesday that the Labor Day weekend festival bought in a total of $332,000 in contributions for local organizations.

About a third of the festival’s donations – $110,695 – went to charitable and community groups in Royal Oak, while the remainder went to other nonprofits throughout Oakland County.

Jon Witz, producer of the event, said Arts, Beats and Eats attracted a total of 365,000 people this year.

