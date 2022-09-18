Arts at Hayfield Summer Festival Returns to Wilkes-Barre campus

DALLAS, Pa. — The Arts at Hayfield Summer Festival will return to Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s campus on Sunday, Aug. 28, after a two-year hiatus. The event will run from 10 am to 4:30 pm, rain or shine.

The festival will feature more than 120 artisans, performers, crafters and food vendors. Performances including folk rock, bluegrass, chamber music, magic, juggling, costumed storytelling and a roving violinist are scheduled beginning at 11:30 am and going until the festival’s conclusion.

Food vendors will offer a variety of festival foods including burgers, wraps, Middle Eastern fare, chicken tenders, potato pancakes, haluski, pierogies, snow cones, pizza, hot dogs, kielbasa, funnel cakes, piggies, mac and cheese, desserts, fresh lemonade, ice cream, gelato and sundaes.

The craft tent will feature face painting and projects for children all day. Children can also pick up free balloons at the craft tent. All ages can choose from a variety of special craft projects for all ages. Join in conversations, storytelling, crafts, art projects and Photographs with costumed princesses and Heroes at the gazebo from 1:30 to 3:30 pm

Violet Major, Assistant Professor of Physics and astronomy, will host an open house at the Friedman Observatory from 11 am to noon.

Penn State Master Gardeners will be available all day to answer gardening questions.

Tours of the historic Hayfield House will take place at 11 am, 1:15 pm, and 3 pm The Tours provide an opportunity to learn the local history behind the house, as well as the life and times of John Conyngham, the gentleman farmer whose interest in farming gave rise to Hayfield Farms in 1910. A DVD history of the farm that was made from primary sources to Honor its 100th anniversary will be available for sale at the event.

The requested donation for adults of $2 supports an annual achievement award for an arts-oriented Penn State campus student and public performances and arts programs offered to the larger community by other groups in the greater Wyoming Valley. It also contributes to restoration projects for Hayfield House and other art enrichment activities and programs on the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus.

For more information, visit the Arts at Hayfield website or contact the Summer Arts Festival chair, Janis Winter, at 570-675-9232 or [email protected]