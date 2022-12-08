Arts! Arcata | Arts! Arcata

Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. Enjoy a lively night market of local art displayed in downtown stores. This month, local art vendors will be set up in the center of the plaza, which will also be a beer garden featuring live music. Thank you for supporting the arts and a vibrant downtown Arcata. More information at ArcataMainStreet.com.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St.Annual group show featuring new works.

ARCATA GALLERY 1063 H St.Art. Music TBA.

ARCATA HEALING ARTS CENTER 940 Ninth St. Laura Phelan Shahin, artwork. Music by Chela Boss.

CORCORAN GLOBAL LIVING 791 Eighth St., Jacoby’s Storehouse. Kenneth Fletcher, illustrations.

CREATIVE SANCTUARY 1301 J St.

Bill Lacy, artwork; music by Julio Perdido; reception 6 to 9 pm

ECO GROOVY DEALS 813 H St. Open late for Arts! Arcata.

EXIT THEATER 890 G St., upstairs Open House with music, food and drinks, featuring saxophone artist Stan Fleming Jr. from 4 to 8 pm

FIRE ARTS CENTER GALLERY 520 South G St. Alder Gustafson, David Jordan, Elaine Y. Shore, Elizabeth P. Johnson, Jessica Swan, Natalia Meléndez Rosa and Sophie Holderman, artwork. Reception 5:30 to 7:30 pm

FOODWISE KITCHEN 971 Eighth St. Food-inspired oil paintings by Erica; culinary herbs by Woven Hearts Herb Farm; artisanal vegan cheese and seasonal treats by Foodwise Kitchen.

THE GRIFFIN 937 10th St. Art, music and live painting.

HEART OF HUMBOLDT 601 I St., #B. Art, music and Demos until 9 pm

HUMBOLDT CACTUS COMPANY 1034 H St. Art, succulents, cacti, local Pottery and Plantasia live music celebration.

HUMBREWS 856 10th St. Free jazz music show with Orjazzmic from 7 to 10 pm

INFUSIONS 863 H St. Art, music, tea and more during the final month of InfuZions.

JACOBY’S STOREHOUSE 791 Eighth St. Storehouse Merchants invite you to enjoy art and extended shopping hours. Corcoran Global Living, Rocking Horse and Homeboldt will be open, Jay Brown Art & Design will be open for viewing and a chance to visit a working art studio 5 to 7:30 pm Plaza Grill on the second floor continues mixed media works on paper by Jay Brown for December.

MOONRISE HERBS 826 G St. Noelle Cox, print. Folk music.

THE ROCKING HORSE 791 Eighth Street in Jacoby’s Storehouse. Amber Star, paintings and prints.

UMPQUA BANK UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St.“Small works,” by the usual suspects. Reception 6 to 9 pm

ZERO WASTE HUMBOLDT 839 Ninth St. Pop-up event with typewriter poems, salvaged item upcycled gifts, live music, gift wrapping and wine 4 to 8 pm