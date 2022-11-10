Arts! Arcata | Arts! Arcata

Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. Enjoy a lively night market of local art displayed in downtown stores. This month, local art vendors will be set up in the center of the plaza, which will also be a beer garden featuring live music from White Deer. Thank you for supporting the arts and a vibrant downtown Arcata. More information at ArcataMainStreet.com.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. Joyce Jonté, paintings; Kurt Hellmich; woodwork.

ARCATA GALLERY 1063 H St. Music by the Moondocks.

EXIT THEATER 890 G St., upstairs. Music by Stan Fleming Jr.; Improv Taster with Lara Henerson. Ages 18 and up. Visit theexit.org.

FIRE ARTS CENTER GALLERY 520 South G St. David Jordan, Alder Gustafson, Sophie Holderman, Natalia Melendez Rosa, Jess Swan, Elaine Y. Shore and Elizabeth P. Johnson, artwork.

THE GRIFFIN 937 Tenth St. Erica Brooks, artwork. Live model painting with Joyce Jonté.

HEART OF HUMBOLDT 601 I St., #B. Amber Star, marker and Acrylic paint. UpNorth Humboldt, live demo.

HUMBOLDT CACTUS GALLERY 1034 H St. Art, succulents, cacti, local Pottery and Plantasia live music celebration.

JACOBY’S STOREHOUSE 791 Eighth St. Extended shopping hours. Jay Brown Art & Design: open studio from 5 to 7:30 pm Plaza Grill (second floor): Jay Brown, mixed media on paper.

KC FITNESS PERSONAL TRAINING 789 I St. “Animals Teach,” Laura Phelan-Shahin, paintings.

MOONRISE HERBS 826 G St. Noelle Cox, paintings. Music by Brook Sharp and Emma Marquez.

UMPQUA BANK UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Psychedelic Mexican surf art by Alejandro Escudero.