Arts! Arcata | Arts! Arcata

Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. Enjoy a lively night market of local art displayed in downtown stores. As an additional bonus, this month the center of the plaza will be converted into a beer garden and will feature live Caribbean jazz, local art vendors and a very special announcement introducing the new executive director for Arcata Main Street at 5:15 pm More info at ArcataMainSt.com.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. Elaine Y. Shore, ceramics; Vaughn Hutchins, photography.

ARCATA GALLERY 1063 H St. Monthly Featured artists, DJ music, live art and reception 4 to 9 pm

ARCATA PLAYHOUSE 1251 Ninth St. A Knock at the Door at 8 pm featuring Humboldt performer Rudi Galindo and Italian dancer/choreographer Lisa Da Boit.

THE CREATIVE SANCTUARY 1301 J St. Moxie Saturday, Portraits and SoulBunni, Afrocentrism. Artist reception 6 to 9 pm

ECO GROOVY DEALS 813 H St. Special discounts for Arts! Arcata participants and Halloween Costume extravaganza.

EXIT THEATER 890 G St., upstairs. Opening night for Waking Sam Beckett featuring Christina Augello and Marc Gabriel. Visit theexit.org.

FIRE ARTS CENTER GALLERY 520 South G St. Jessi Von Floto and Deidre Pike, ceramics. Artists’ reception.

GARDEN GATE 905 H St. Augustus Clark and Allison Curtis, artwork.

GLOBAL VILLAGE GALLERY 973 H St. Featured artist is muralist Tamar Atik, who painted the building. Reception and paintings, prints and stickers for sale.

HUMBOLDT CACTUS GALLERY 1034 H St. Art, succulents, cacti, local Pottery and Plantasia live music celebration.

HUMBOLDT HABERDASHERY 959 H St. Grand opening ribbon cutting at 4 pm

INFUSIONS 863 H St. Featured artist Monica Star. Reception includes live music, tea, live art and more.

JACOBY’S STOREHOUSE 791 Eighth St. Extended shopping hours. Jay Brown Art & Design: open studio from 5 to 7:30 pm, with music. Plaza Grill (second floor): Jay Brown, mixed media on paper, reception from 7:30 to 9 pm

MOONRISE HERBS 826 G St. Gabrielle Luo, weavings and oil paintings and Sophia Isabella, ink and mixed media.

OUTER SPACE ARCATA 837 H St. Live music and art.

PLAZA 808 G St. Continuing show featuring Carol Anderson, Kathyrn Stotler and Jimmy Callian.

THE GRIFFIN 937 10th St. Live modeling by Joyce Jonté and Redwood Model Co. Art and DJ music.

THE JAM 915 H St. Whomp! featuring Suds, Meeshroom and Norman at 9 pm ($10).

THE THING 833 H St. Monthly Open Mic showcase from 6 to 10 pm All ages. Come early to sign up.

UMPQUA BANK UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Antoinette Magyar presents “Artist Renditions from the Pandemic: Reunion and Celebration,” featuring Jeff Stanley, Guy Joy, Antoinette Magyar, Stock Schluter, Michelle Murphy Ferguson, John Crater and more. Artist reception.