Arts & Antiques Festival expected to welcome hundreds to Arcade | Top Story

Arcade plans Arts & Antiques Festival
ARCADE — A fall festival in the village was initially just a notion in 2019.
The idea was the brainchild of Village Trustee Eric Szucs, who is also the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce’s director of tourism and marketing. But it was postponed a few years due to a lack of interest.
That’s now changed — as the region has reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept has been re-implemented as the village’s first Arts & Antiques Festival.
“This is a first-time event,” said Sandy Pirdy, newly named director of member services for the Arcade Area Chamber of Commerce. “It will be held all along Main Street in the village of Arcade. There was a lot of interest in the event this year and that’s how this moved forward. This is something Eric Szucs and the Merchants have always wanted because we have some quality antique stores in our area and we have a lot of Maker spacers here as well.”
The festival, which will feature a variety of attention-grabbing events, is slated for 10 am to 5 pm Saturday in the village’s downtown. It will feature live music, artisan demos, food trucks, a craft show, art and antique vendors, dance performances, Architectural Tours and more.
The event is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, which is an extension of the joint efforts of the New York State Council of the Arts, the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
The Village of Arcade received a $3,300 grant distributed by the Arts Council for Wyoming County for the event.
So what can people expect?
The Arts & Antiques Festival will be a day filled with new art such as the mural created by local artist Stacy Gertis.
The mural stems from a sunset photo taken by Szucs years ago. Ken and Sue Kibler, owners of Main Street Winery, loved the image and it became the backdrop of the newly painted mural displayed on the Main Street Wines and Supplies/Main Street Winery building.
Besides showing the sunset, the mural also highlights what makes the village special.
“I really wanted to connect it to the local community,” Gertis said. “The design features the silhouettes of the Arcade & Attica steam engine, the village and Clear Creek. Each letter in ARCADE features something great about the village/community. For example, the trout in ‘A’ represents fishing in the local streams. The leaves in ‘R’ represent autumn colors and maple syrup, vines and grapes in the ‘C’ highlight Main Street Winery. The snowflake in ‘A’ represents Arcade Winterfest, and the last two letters represent our rural farmers and local dairy farms.”
Gertis had been asked to do the artwork to help “revitalize and improve the quality of life in the village.”
“I was honored and decided to donate my time in helping reach this goal,” she said. “Public art contributes to a community’s identity and fosters community pride and a sense of belonging for its residents and visitors. I hope this is the start to many murals and adds to the mission to revitalize and improve the quality of life in the village.”
The festival will also feature Tales of Arcade’s history as the Arcade Historical Society hosts an “Antiques and Local History Exhibit” at the Gibby House Museum on 331 West Main St.
Events are set for all along Main Street. An Architectural tour with the village historian will be from 10 to 11 am and from 1 to 2 pm The Springville Center for the Arts will host Kids Activities from 10 am to 3 pm on the Arcade Elementary School Lawn. The Arcade Chamber of Commerce will host Arcade’s newest brewery, Beer Justice Brewing Co., in front of the chamber building.
A craft show will be from 10 am to 3 pm at Arcade Elementary School, with an outdoor painting event led by Bonnie Beechler of Painting with Bonnie slated for 10 am to 2 pm on the Sanford Avenue bridge. In the event of rain, the painting class will be moved indoors to the Arcade Elementary School cafeteria.
Stephanie Yargeau, new owner of Creekside Fabrics, Quilts and Yarns will host all-day crafts — Make and Take Projects — at 237 East Main St.
“The weekend weather is supposed to be really good,” Pirdy said. “It’s a Saturday and it’s a day out. I think the draw will be even greater than anticipated.”
of 10 am to 2 pm — 23 Skidoo at Arcade & Attica Railroad, 278 Main St.
of 11 am to 1 pm — Todd & Rodd Tucker, Cup of Grace Tea & Coffeehouse, 285 Main St.
of 11 am to 2 pm — JT Law, 49 Coffee House & Eatery, 277 Main St.
of Noon to 4 pm — Penny Whiskey, Arcade Hotel, 266 Main St.
of 1 to 3 pm — Skip Tillinghast, Arcade Elementary School
of 1:30 to 3 pm — Dave Tucker (Nip & Tuck), Crystal Inn Patio (behind Main Street Grille), 246 East Main St.
of 2 to 4 pm — Renee & Gary Hanley, Old Firehall, 2nd Floor, 15 Liberty St.
Village officials and business owners are excited about the prospects.
“We have two really very large antique shops in town and they bring in a lot of people. I love art and we started some murals in the village and we even have a new Potter who has a Pottery shop on Main Street,” said Arcade Mayor Donna Schiener. “I just felt we should showcase some of our local talent that we have a lot of.”
“We have five different bands,” she continued. “We’ve got music, we’ve got a lot of musical talent here. Everything is free. There is an arts and crafts show you will have to pay for. There are two food trucks coming and I think it’s a nice time to showcase Arcade.”
There will be three trains running Saturday. Starting at 5 pm, Ale on the Rails begins, featuring a Brewery with beer tasting.
If the Arts & Antiques Festival is successful, Schiener is optimistic the village will make it an annual event.
