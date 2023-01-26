Arts and Jazz fundraiser Returns for 26th year

By Grace McCarthy

A night of student Talent will unfold on Friday, February 4 as the Arts and Jazz fundraiser Returns for its 26th year. Students in Blaine arts, culinary, music and theater departments will showcase their accomplishments while benefiting student scholarships.

Blaine Fine Arts Association is hosting the fundraiser at 7 pm in the Blaine Middle School cafeteria, 975 H Street. Tickets, which are $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for children under five years old, will be sold at the door. All proceeds fund Scholarships and additional learning opportunities for students in the arts departments.

New this year, Blaine High School (BHS) culinary arts will serve veggie platters, cold cuts, pigs in a blanket and other finger foods. BHS jazz band and choir will perform throughout the evening, and then BHS theater arts will end the evening with a performance. The event is expected to wrap up around 8:45 pm, said event organizer Kim Shea.

Attendees can bid during live and silent auctions. The live auction has Nelson Driving School lessons, four seats to the 2023 BHS graduation and a two-night stay at a Mount Baker cabin. The silent auction will have over 60 items, including gift certificates to local businesses, a round of golf for two at North Bellingham Golf Course, irrigation system installation, a signed Seahawks helmet, jewelry and an at-home painting lesson with a charcuterie board.

The event funds three $1,000 Scholarships annually and the Mary Freeman Memorial raises an additional two $2,000 Scholarships every other year. Additional funds will go towards the band’s upcoming trip to Portland, choir trip to California and international travel for the art department. Funds also purchase uniform cleaning, music, props and treats to celebrate student achievements.

Last year, the Arts and Jazz fundraiser collected about $16,000, Shea said.