ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Orchestra maintains a seasonal tradition | Features

Several years ago, on one of many trips to London, I took the Underground to Bond Street, walked down South Molton to Brook Street, and finally arrived at the former residence of 18th-century composer George Frideric Handel. At Number 25 Brook Street, one of four row houses built between 1717 and 1726, Handel spent 36 years until his death in the second-floor bedroom in 1759.

Although that particular room now boasts a Magnificent period-appropriate canopied bed, today’s visitors to the Handel House Museum (now called Handel Hendrix in London since it incorporates the building next door where rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix lived in 1968-69) will find the first -floor rooms much more intriguing: the spacious front room where Handel rehearsed many of his Singers and instrumentalists and the back room where he composed many of his works, including the most popular of his oratorios, “Messiah.” Indeed, during my visit, one of the highlights of the self-paced tour was a sheet from Handel’s Autograph score of the opening of the Hallelujah Chorus on loan from the British Library.

By 1741, Handel’s London audiences had grown disenchanted with his experiments in Italian-language opera; both his “Imeneo” and “Deidamia” were flops. Thus, he turned to oratorios, musical compositions, both vocal and instrumental, based on Sacred texts. To ensure their accessibility to his British audiences, Handel used the libretto translated into English. The text of “Messiah” was written by Charles Jennens, a Shakespeare Scholar educated at Oxford University.

Because of the lackluster London reception of his most recent Italian operas, Handel decided to debut “Messiah” in Dublin where he was under contract to stage a series of concerts in 1742. Success greeted him every step of the way. In fact, the Premiere of “Messiah” was so highly anticipated in that city that audience members were asked to make adjustments to their customary wardrobe in order to accommodate a larger crowd; women were asked to leave hoops in their skirts and men were asked to dispense with their swords. The hall had a capacity of 600, but records show that around 700 people crowded into the space for the work’s first performance.

After its popular debut in Dublin, “Messiah” eventually became a staple of Handel’s annual concert season in London. Although it is divided into three parts: the Advent of Christ’s birth, his sacrifice for mankind, and his resurrection, the oratorio has been, since its inception, most often associated with Christmas; and its now a regular feature of the holiday season.

Indeed, this year the Aiken Symphony Orchestra will be reprising its highly successful production of “Messiah” at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church on Fairfield Street at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Orchestra will be joined by four soloists – Sopranos Rachel Calloway and Arwen Meyers, tenor Stephen Soph, baritone Washington Isaac Williams – and a handpicked chorus.

Many are the stories – some undoubtedly apocryphal – Attendant upon the composition and early performance history of “Messiah.” One tale asserts that Handel himself shed tears when he scored the Hallelujah Chorus because he was so overwhelmed by its power and majesty. An even more consequential tale involves the reaction of George II, who sat on the British Throne when the oratorio gained traction in London. It is said that he was so moved by the Hallelujah Chorus during a royal command performance, the king abandoned his seat and stood up. The modern audience practice of standing for that part of the oratorio thus dates from the age-old custom of standing when the Monarch stands.

Oratorios rejuvenated Handel’s Reputation and refilled his coffers. Indeed, the composer died a rich man, worth perhaps a million dollars in today’s money. It is particularly appropriate, given the spirit of generosity customarily associated with the holiday season, to note that Handel gave much of his Fortune away to charity. Part of the profit he made in Dublin from the Premiere of “Messiah,” for example, Handel donated to a local debtors’ Prison and hospital. His annual performances of “Messiah” in London beginning in 1750 were offered in support of his favorite charity, the Foundling Hospital, an establishment for “the education and maintenance of exposed and deserted young children.” This is the traditional season of giving; and Handel’s “Messiah” sprang, to some extent, from the composer’s acceptance of that sentiment.

For information on the ASO’s performances of “Messiah,” visit AikenSymphonyOrchestra.com. Tickets can be purchased on the website or by phone at 803-220-7251. There is open seating for this special event, so early arrival is recommended.