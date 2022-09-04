ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Encountering everything Elvis | Features

Recently I was trying to remember when I first saw the work of pop artist Joni Mabe. It must have been at the Columbia Museum of Art some time before the turn of this century. The artist herself, who sometimes goes by the moniker “Joni Mabe, the Elvis Babe,” was giving a talk at the opening of one of her extraordinary installations, an entire gallery space festooned floor to ceiling with Elvis-inspired objects, some commercial and some sprung from the Inventive mind of Mabe herself.

One of the latter works, a limited-edition print entitled “The Official Elvis Prayer Rug,” made it into the permanent collection of the Morris Museum of Art in Augusta, where the artist also spoke in 2003 and signed for me a copy of her quirky coffee table book “Everything Elvis.” Also prominently on display at that time was a host of what Mabe refers to as glitter-encrusted “Elvis mosaics,” mixed media pieces incorporating photographic images of “the King,” sometimes with overpainting and always sparkling, sparkling, sparkling with aluminum and polyethylene terephthalate.

This summer I finally made an overdue pilgrimage to the small Georgia town of Cornelia about an hour north of Athens to visit the Loudermilk Boarding House, an historic property that opened in 1908 and that Mabe subsequently inherited from her family. The two-story, tree-encircled building is now chock-a-block with over 30,000 Elvis items, a collection large enough to be listed in the Guinness World Book of Records.

What a feast for the eyes! And a challenge too. Visitors cannot help but be dazzled by the dizzying array of objects from the moment they ascend the central staircase and arrive on the second-floor hallway from which branch rooms that were once rented to boarders but are now visitable kaleidoscopes of all things Elvis. The commercial items related to Elvis are astonishing in their variety – from table lamps to teddy bears – but nothing holds a candle to what Mabe has fashioned herself.

There are Portable Elvis shrines and reliquaries containing bits and pieces of the superstar, such as a “maybe Elvis” toenail retrieved from the shag carpet in the Jungle Room at Graceland in 1983 and a wart “as big as a black-eyed pea,” purchased from a Memphis physician who preserved it in a test tube in 1953.

The whole Zany collection walks a fine line between Hero Worship and affectionate irreverence. In its component parts and taken as a whole, the “Everything Elvis Museum” offers a sly commentary on how overboard fan worship can sometimes get.

Joni Mabe, who earned an MFA from the University of Georgia, has traveled the world with parts of her amazing collection; but a drive to Cornelia gives one a chance to Encounter the whole astounding assortment in one Bedazzled visit.

Cornelia, a town of about 4,000 inhabitants, has other attractions also worth sampling. There is, for example, the Big Red Apple. Made of steel and concrete, the 7-foot-tall replica of a Gala Red Delicious apple, the most typical North Georgia variety, was donated to the town by the Southern Railway in 1925.

On our visit we also took the opportunity to have lunch in yet another Cornelia landmark, Fenders Diner. Inside a 100-year-old brick building that once served as a market store is a reimagining of a classic diner, serving local comfort food since 1996. The retro feel of the place is enhanced by Portraits of pop Musicians in keeping with the “Fender ” label, a salute to the American manufacturer of guitars and amplifiers. A pink and blue rendering of David Bowie, for example, looked down upon our Booth as we enjoyed fried chicken and a wedge salad.

Cornelia makes an excellent weekend destination, especially when combined with a stay in Athens and a sampling of its legendary nightlife.