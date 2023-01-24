Arts and entertainment quick Picks for the week of Jan. 25

South Asian Showcase

What: An intimate evening of music and cuisine from the regions of Nepal, Bhutan, and India. Feast is Authentic Nepali dinner prepared by Ghana and Nirmala Sharma. Enjoy traditional Nepalese and Hindi dances performed by local students and songs by Shabin Subba. Listen to Folk, Sacred, and Classical Music of Nepal, Bhutan, and India performed by theHimalaya Heritage Performing Arts: Harimaya Adhikari and Prem Sagar Khatiwada.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m

Where: Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord

Info: ccanh.com

Paul Hodes & The Blue Buddha Band

What: What do you get when you put together a Congressman, two mad scientists, and a jazz drummer? The Blue Buddha Band! Lead by guitar-slinging former Congressman Paul Hodes, The Blue Buddha Band Quartet features Bassist Jon Gabay, Dean Rubine on keyboards and first call New England drummer, Ed Raczka.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m

Where: Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord

Info: ccanh.com

Queen City Improv

What: Manchester’s finest Improv Troupe brings their act to the Capital City. Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night.! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scene stories are not.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m

Where: Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Rd., Concord

Info: Tickets are adults $22, students/seniors/members $19, senior members $16. This event is BYOB/W. For more information, visit hatboxnh.com