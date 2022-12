Holiday Pops

What: The NH Philharmonic presents Christmas Carol sing-alongs, Classical and popular holiday favorites, and a visit from a special visitor from the North Pole.

When: December 17 at 7:30 pm and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m

Where: Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem

Cost: $8 to $30

Info: nhphil.org

Chamber and Jazz Concert

What: The Concord High School Jazz Band, Chamber Choir and Chamber Orchestra will present a concert.

When: December 15 at 6:30 p.m

Where: Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord

Cost: $5

Info: 603-361-7163, theaudi.org

Tending the Spark

What: The Songweavers Women’s Chorus and Northern Lights Vocal Ensemble with Director Peggo Horstmann Hodes present a winter concert.

When: December 16 at 7 p.m

Where: South Congregational Church, Concord

Cost: $20 for adults and $15 for children under 12 or Seniors (65+), livestream for $15

Info: ccmusicschool.org

Mink Hills Band

What: A New Hampshire-based acoustic band whose selection of music includes bluegrass, swing, folk, and original compositions.

When: December 16 at 7 p.m

Where: East Andover Grange Hall at the corner of Route 11 and Chase Hill Road in Andover

Cost: Free, donations accepted