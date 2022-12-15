Arts and entertainment news | Daily Inter Lake





GHS music performances

Glacier High School will present its combined holiday concert, “Winter Wonderland,” on Thursday, Dec. 15. This concert will feature the full Glacier High School music department — choir, band and orchestra — combining forces to share the sounds of the season. Audiences will enjoy hearing familiar holiday selections like Highlights from the “Polar Express” and “All I Want for Christmas is You”, as well as unfamiliar songs like the African Christmas Carol “Betelehemu.” The Flathead Valleyaires Barbershop group will join us on stage to sing “Text Me Merry Christmas.” Concerts are at 4 pm and 7 pm in the Glacier High performance hall. Both concerts presented will be the same with admission is free of charge.

Mission Valley Choral holds Christmas concerts

A must for the holiday calendar this season — two afternoon “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” concerts will be performed by the Mission Valley Choral Society.

Concerts are scheduled for 1 pm, Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Mission in St. Ignatius, and 2 pm, Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Ronan Performing Arts Center in Ronan.

A string quartet will join the choir for a sensational program of Christmas music. Director Christian Bumgarner with Karla Gallatin as accompanist, will lead the choir augmented by a string quartet, through Vivaldi’s “Gloria” followed by Sacred and traditionally fun Christmas music.

The 90-minute concerts are free and welcome to all. A free-will offering will be taken to help the choir with music expenses. For information call 406-261-3304 or 406-370-2076.

Art in the Garden exhibition and sale

Over a dozen members of the local outdoor painters’ group, Plein Air Painters of the Flathead, have arranged an art display of their work that is for sale. Fisher’s Greenhouses is sponsoring the event until its close on Dec. 21 and it is located at 1225 Mooring Road in Columbia Falls.

For more information, call Megan Heil at 575-420-0900.

Reception opens exhibit at WCC

The Hockaday Museum of Art hosts a reception for the Inaugural exhibit, “Gateway to Glacier” from 5 to 7 pm on Dec. 15 at the Wanda Hollensteiner Art Gallery in the Wachholz College Center, at Flathead Valley Community College. The exhibit will feature selected works from the Hockaday Museum of Art’s permanent collection, on display through Jan. 31. Admission is free and open to the public; call 756-1400 or visit wachholzcollegecenter.org for more information.

Dancing at the Kalispell Eagles

Dance to Cowboy Country and the Gold Dust Girl’s classic country and vintage rock and roll music at the Kalispell Eagles on Saturday, Dec. 17, 7 to 10 pm

Author speaks

Author John Fraley, who is a Retired wildlife biologist and Flathead Valley Adjunct instructor, will speak about his new book “My Wilderness Life” on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6 pm at the FVCC library classrooms, 725 Grandview Dr., Kalispell. The book recounts Fraley’s 50 years of exploring the Bob Marshall Wilderness and other wild areas. Copies of his book will also be available for purchase.

Seventh-Day Adventist concert

The Seventh-day Adventist Church of Kalispell is presenting the first Christmas Celebration in concert “A Manger that Changed the World.”

Concert is 11 am on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1185 W. Reserve Dr., Kalispell. Free admission.

The concert will feature adult and youth choirs together with professional local artists, vocalists and instrumentalists.

All are invited to come and experience the hope and joy of the Christmas season.